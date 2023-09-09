HEB opens its largest e-commerce fulfillment center in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy is now home to HEB's largest e-commerce fulfillment center.

The facility is located at 2102 Elrod Road, near Franz Road, and supports H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery orders for the Houston region. The 100,000-square-foot building is two times larger than the grocery chain's typical fulfillment center. It utilizes high-tech automation systems to speed up the order fulfillment process.

"We're excited to utilize this facility to support the Houston area, one of the largest markets for our company," said Kedar Patel, H-E-B Group Vice President of eCommerce. "Across our business, we are adopting innovative technologies that give our partners (employees) the tools they need to provide great service and a top-quality shopping experience for our customers."

According to HEB, these facilities allow for more capacity, greater efficiency, less aisle congestion for the in-store shopper, and better product availability.

The project cost about $14.5 million, according to a filing with the state of Texas.

The Katy facility marks H-E-B's seventh e-commerce fulfillment center it has opened since 2018. By the end of next year, the company looks to open additional facilities across the state to continue expansion plans throughout Texas," the company said.

"With these centers, H-E-B has grown its Curbside and Home Delivery services, available at more than 270 stores in Texas," the company said.

People interested in working at the facility can apply at heb.com/careers.