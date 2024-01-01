HEB adds bank inside of its Mason Road store

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Mason Road HEB recently added a full-service bank inside its store, which is at the corner of Highland Knolls Drive.

It's the third HEB location in the region where Woodforest has opened a branch. The bank opened branches at HEB stores in Conroe and Magnolia in 2022.

The nearly 600-square-foot branch offers full-service banking with a staffed lobby and ATM services.

"As a community bank, Woodforest is built upon the needs of our customers, which includes offering convenient and competitive banking products and services along with excellent customer service," said Woodforest President and Chief Retail Officer Julie Mayrant.

Woodforest is a privately held bank headquartered in the Woodlands. It has more than 760 branches nationwide. More than 700 branches are inside retail stores. There are also 36 freestanding branches located in the state of Texas.

The new HEB location is the fifth in Woodforest bank in the Katy area.