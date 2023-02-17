GEICO adding hundreds of jobs in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - GEICO expects to add 250 to 300 new jobs at its Katy office over the next five years. The new positions will support its growing commercial insurance line.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The company celebrated its news at its Merchant's Way corporate office on Wednesday. Senior Vice President Melissa Gallaro, Vice President of Commercial Insurance Operations Jason Andrukonis, and Katy Economic Development Council acting President and CEO Angie Thomason lead the celebration.

"The hundreds of jobs we're adding here in Katy over the next few years will primarily focus on small business insurance sales and customer service," said Melissa Gallaro, GEICO senior vice president. "We need outgoing, solutions-oriented individuals to work with our customers to help them find the coverage that makes most sense for the type of business they own."

Gallaro also noted the significant growth GEICO's commercial insurance business has experienced over the past year. "Our investment in the Houston area will allow us to effectively manage that growth as more business owners realize how easy it is to buy coverage through GEICO," Gallaro said.

GEICO offers competitive starting salaries, a comprehensive benefits package, career growth and community engagement opportunities, and a friendly, supportive workplace.

Associates also have an opportunity to earn degrees and further their education through the company's GEICO Strive tuition reimbursement program.

Future job openings will include insurance sales and customer service positions. Applicants can search for open roles by visiting careers.geico.com.

Immediately following the Commercial Insurance Operations Expansion Ceremony, GEICO reaffirmed its commitment to the Katy community by hosting a National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides® vehicle gifting presentation.

This program, led by the NABC, is a collaboration between businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry in which they team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation.

The recipient at this event was nominated by one of GEICO's community partners, Fort Bend Women's Shelter. The car she received will help her commute to work more efficiently without relying on friends or paying for expensive rideshare rides.