EoS Fitness regional expansion includes Katy

KATY, TX (COVERING KATY NEWS) - EoS Fitness has acquired the Texas Fit health clubs, and the rebranding process is underway at all five locations, including the 1719 Spring Green facility in Katy.

What's happening in Katy is part of a much more significant expansion by EoS which will open 50 clubs in the Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth areas in the next five years.

EoS Fitness focuses on Texas dovetails with last year's relocation of its headquarters to Dallas from Phoenix, gaining a more centralized location for coast-to-coast and border-to-border growth.

"We're excited to be representing EoS Fitness in the Houston market. We're already in negotiations on several sites," said Kevin Sims, vice president of locally based NewQuest Properties, which leases the Katy property to EoS.

The rebranding is actively taking place, increasing EoS Fitness' footprint to 75 clubs in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah.

"We are looking forward to expanding in Houston with the support of the NewQuest Properties' team," says Rich Drengberg, EoS Fitness CEO.