Cutting cable vs. keeping cable – What’s best for you?

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - There are many options for people cutting the cable cord to save money. Still, comparing packages to packages is often tricky, and some of cable’s hidden benefits are not always obvious. However, we did find that cable is typically the best option for consumers and sports fans who want to watch their local professional teams.

Cable cuts the cable

Cable providers like Xfinity are responding by offering their version of cable-cutting apps with products like Xfinity Stream. As a result, customers no longer need a cable TV box and can scrap the $10 monthly fee that comes with it. Of course, to make it work, you must have a smart TV, which most people now have. You can also connect to Xfinity Stream through a Roku or similar device. An additional bonus is Xfinity Stream includes 20 hours of free cloud DVR storage. Extra storage is available for a fee.

Price comparing

If you seek to cut the cable and still have the same programs cable offers, comparing all the options will take some work, and it’s not always an apples-to-apples comparison. The closest we could come was to compare the price of YouTube TV, HBO Max, and high-speed Internet that can handle streaming and gaming. The total is about $171 per month.

YouTube TV (no local sports teams) 64.99

HBO Max 15.99

Fiber High-Speed Internet 90.00

____________________

Monthly total $170.98

We bundled a similar Xfinity programming package, and it cost less. We achieve the savings by bundling our options and using Xfinity Stream to remove the set-top box fee.

Xfinity packages a fast 400Mbps internet service with their most popular 125+ channel package and HBO Max for $130 monthly if you use the Xfinity Stream App instead of renting a cable TV box.

For example:

Xfinity 125+ channel TV Plan 60

HBO Max 15

Xfinity 400 Mbps plan 55

_______________

Monthly total $130.00

Excluding taxes, fees & equipment rental.

The most significant advantage for Xfinity is that it is home to all of the Rockets and Astros’ regular season games carried by AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Sportsnet Southwest is on Xfinity but not YouTube TV.

Other benefits of cable benefit

Cable is convenient and organized. Everything can be found in one place. Streaming requires viewers to know what shows are available where they can be found.

Another value of cable is that it allows you to unlock the content in streaming apps from regional sports networks and news providers like Fox, CNN, ABC, and others. Those apps require you to have a cable subscription.

With Xfinity Stream, watching TV on your phone or other mobile device is also possible. And using their cloud DVR allows customers to record live content and watch it later, whether at home or on the road. So, let the binge-watching begin no matter where you are!