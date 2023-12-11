Costco to locate near Grand Parkway in Richmond

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Costco Wholesale will open a new store on West Airport Drive and the Grand Parkway during the summer of 2024, according to NewQuest Properties, which brokered the deal.

NewQuest recently sold a 20-acre tract to Costco, which will build a 154,648-square-foot store.

The announcement comes as NewQuest Properties is kicking off its 250,000-square-foot expansion of the Grand at Aliana, a 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development.

"Costco joining the Grand at Aliana validates the strength of the market and rounds out our traffic-generating anchors to further protect the long-term value of the overall project for future and existing occupants," said NewQuest president Austin Alvis.

NewQuest has been developing the 80-acre Grand at Aliana since 2018. The next phase of regional development will include multifamily units, medical facilities, freestanding restaurants, and 20,000 square feet of additional restaurant and retail space.

"Phase III is the final commercial development piece of the Aliana community," Alvis said.

The Issaquah, Wash.-based chain has warehouses in Katy and Sugar Land, six and 10 miles from the Grand at Aliana. Costco has 38 locations in Texas and 870 worldwide.

