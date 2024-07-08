Comcast Xfinity working to restore service

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - Comcast/Xfinity is restoring service that was disrupted by Hurricane Beryl.

Comcast is sharing information with its customers through its online alerts page: https://texas.comcast.com/alerts/

"We currently have approximately 330,000 Xfinity and Comcast Business customers whose service has been impacted by the storm," said a statement from Comcast on Monday afternoon. "Most of these interruptions are related to power outages."

Local crews are working with out-of-state crews on the restoration effort.

Comcast has opened all operational Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the Houston area free of charge for everyone. To find the nearest Xfinity WiFi hotspot, click here https://www.xfinity.com/.../inter.../wifi/hotspot-map-mobile

