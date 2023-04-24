Comcast Volunteers help Houston's Food Bank pack supplies for Katy families and people across the region

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - More than 50 volunteers with Comcast Texas's Team UP recently visited the Houston Food Bank's warehouse on the city's east side to sort and pack food into hundreds of boxes. The food will be used to fee people in the Katy area and across southeast Texas.

"We did not have running water when I grew up," said Comcast Manager Tracy Collins, who volunteered as a Team UP member. "Had it not been for free lunch at school, we would have gone hungry. So whatever we had, we'd share."

According to the Houston Food Bank, since 2014, Comcast's impact has yielded more than 1.2 million meals for those in need.

Team Up Comcast volunteer Ose Ejedawe says helping the Houston Food bank has special meaning to him.

"My wife grew up under the poverty line so a lot of what helped her get through was the community serving her, the local food banks and services," Ejedawe said.

Team UP is Comcast's employee volunteer program. It is an always-on, 365-days-a-year effort that brings Comcast teams together and provides opportunities for everyone to get more involved in their local communities.

Team Up volunteers Tracy Collins and Ose Ejedawe both credit their parent's actions as their inspiration for a life of service. Watch their story below.