Comcast regional expansion includes new stores in Fulshear and Richmond

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) – Comcast, the largest internet service provider in southeast Texas, is expanding its interactive Xfinity stores in Fulshear, Richmond and 8 other communities in four counties through 2024. The store in Richmond will be in the Aliana subdivision.

The stores will serve thousands of Xfinity customers in Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris and Montgomery Counties. There will also be new locations in Aldine, Atascocita, Brook Hollow, Conroe, Galveston, Northline, Pearland and Rosenberg.

Comcast already has two retail stores in Katy, at 517 South Mason Road and 23701 Cinco Ranch Boulevard.

The newest Xfinity store location is now open on 61st in Galveston. The addresses of the other stores will be released later.

× Expand Comcast Inside of a Comcast Xfinity retail store.

“The new locations reflect our ongoing commitment to providing an excellent customer experience in as many communities as possible,” said Demian Voiles, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast’s Texas Region. “We’re thrilled to soon welcome our neighbors in these new locations to experience the latest in entertainment and connectivity as well as meet our team of experts.”

The stores will feature an interactive design and provide a destination for visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services—powered by the Xfinity 10G Network.