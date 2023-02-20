Comcast Plans Major Network Expansion in Texas

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Comcast announced today it will significantly expand its next-generation network, the Xfinity 10G Network, in a major way across several southeast Texas counties in 2023. The media and technology company said it will invest more than $100 million to install at least one thousand miles of new fiber-rich highways that will reach up to 80,000 homes and businesses by the end of this year. The planned expansions add to Comcast’s ongoing $2.8 billion investment in Texas over the last three years.

Network expansion efforts will begin in Kingwood, Pinehurst, Prairie View, Waller, New Caney and Conroe. Construction will continue in other communities that have ongoing network infrastructure builds in the Houston area.

Construction has started in Kingwood, which will be the largest expansion of the year; it is expected to be complete by the end of 2023 and will reach nearly 24,000 Kingwood homes and businesses. These locations will have the foundational next-generation network in place to begin deploying DOCSIS 4.0, setting the stage for the introduction of new symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet options.

“We will bring our fiber-rich network to twice the number of homes and businesses this year compared to the number we passed last year,” said Ralph Martinez, Senior Regional Vice President of Comcast’s Texas Region. “Southeast Texas’ rural and suburban communities have been growing fast, and we are building out our next-generation Comcast network in tandem with the growth. We will continue to expand to even more rural communities in the next few years.”

Once complete, Comcast, the nation’s largest provider of 1.2 Gigabit per second speeds, will give consumers access to reliable and fast Xfinity Internet and Xfinity Mobile service that outperforms its competitors. Comcast engineers have also developed multiple artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies that make the network faster and more reliable while delivering up to 100 Gbps for Comcast Business customers. In addition, Comcast’s next-generation technology provides multiple layers of security that automatically detect and block hundreds of thousands of cyber events every second, and a Smart Network that automates many core network functions and dramatically reduces the number of outages.

“Access to reliable internet and telecommunications services is something that we cannot go without in our day-to-day activities,” said Houston Mayor Pro-Tem and Kingwood resident, Dave Martin. “Comcast and their new construction project in Kingwood is a perfect example of a business working to bridge the gap to connect more people to much-needed services while increasing accessibility to much-needed services and their dependability. I appreciate Comcast’s partnership and commitment to District E.”

Comcast is also committed to addressing digital equity in communities we serve, through Project UP, the company’s $1 billion dollar commitment to help tens of millions of people connect to the internet and build futures of unlimited possibilities. Last year, Comcast Texas invested more than one million dollars to help local community organizations provide personalized digital skills training, offer workforce development/readiness workshops and other tech education to students, adults, and people with disabilities. The funding also supports ongoing efforts to build awareness about connectivity programs like Internet Essentials and the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which offers eligible households up to $30/month credit, or up to $75 for households on tribal lands, for home Internet. Comcast proudly participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, and offers Internet Essentials Plus, a $29.95/month home Internet service that is effectively free for eligible households, once the ACP credit is applied. Interested customers can visit Xfinity.com/ACP or call 1-800-Xfinity to learn more about this program and find out if they qualify.

