Comcast offering $50 prepaid cards to customers who served in the military

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - Comcast is giving away $50 prepaid cards for their customers who have served in the United States military.

"At Comcast, your military service matters to us," a company statement said. "In gratitude for your service, we have a special customer offer if you are currently serving in the military or you are a veteran: a $50 prepaid card."

Click here to redeem the offer.

You can verify your military service at xfinity.com/military to receive the military appreciation offer.

You will need to sign in with your XfinityID, have an acceptable form of ID to verify your military status, and a valid email address. Your email address will allow us to contact you with your approval status and provide instructions for how to redeem your special offer.