Comcast Names Jose Espinel to Lead Texas Region

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) – Comcast announced this weeks that Jose Espinel is the new senior vice president for its Texas Region.

Espinel will lead all business functions of the region, including the robust broadband infrastructure expansion of the Xfinity 10G Network in Texas.

“I couldn’t get here fast enough,” said Espinel. “Texas is the land of opportunity, and I truly admire the rich diversity of the region and our Comcast Texas team. My priority will be to continue to expand our world-class broadband network to more customers and communities while ensuring our most vulnerable southeast Texans don’t get left behind.”

× Expand Google Comcast has two Xfinity stores in Katy. One at 517 South Mason Road and this location at 23701 Cinco Ranch Boulevard across from Cinco Ranch Junior High School.

Espinel, a native of Venezuela, brings nearly 25 years of communications and data industry experience to Comcast’s Texas Region. He joins Comcast after a successful tenure at AT&T where he led teams in Arizona, New Mexico and Las Vegas. While in Los Angeles and San Diego, Espinel led AT&T’s consumer mobile business and the Hispanic segment strategy for the region. He also worked with DIRECTV Latin America.

“Jose embodies all our cultural touchstones. He’s an inclusive, principled, people-focused, competitive and customer-driven leader,” said Comcast West Division President Rich Jennings. “Our country is experiencing the largest broadband infrastructure expansion of our lifetime, and Jose is ready to lead the charge in Texas so more families and communities can unlock a future of unlimited possibilities.”

Espinel joins Comcast’s Texas Region on July 10 and will report to Jennings.

“I’m excited to lead this incredibly talented and dedicated Comcast Texas team and continue to provide reliable service to, and serve, the wonderful communities in the region,” said Espinel. “I am also looking forward to spending more time with family members who are proud and long-time residents of the area.”

