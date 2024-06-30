Comcast introduces Spanish Language Live TV and Streaming

PHILADELPHIA (Covering Katy News) – Comcast is unveiling NOW TV Latino, with new programming that includes 25+ live Spanish-language streaming channels, plus Peacock for $10/month. No term contract or additional fees are required for the programming that will be available in the Houston region.

NOW TV Latino makes it simple and convenient for customers to enjoy Spanish-language entertainment and thousands of hours of movies, shows, live sports, and news. It can be purchased standalone or in addition to Xfinity’s other streaming offerings, like NOW TV, NOW StreamSaver TM, and Xfinity StreamSaver TM, to keep the whole family entertained with the best in English and Spanish-language programming.

“As we continue our focus in providing unique experiences, differentiated products and bringing value to Hispanic consumers, NOW TV Latino provides great Spanish-language and English-language content at an affordable price for Hispanic viewers with a wide variety of tastes and interests, with no fees or contracts,” said José Velez Silva, VP, Multicultural Strategy, Operations & Community Engagement.

“NOW TV Latino is easy to add to any Xfinity broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network.”

With NOW TV Latino, customers can enjoy blockbuster movies, novelas, sports, and live news from 25+ live streaming and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. Content highlights include:

Movies and TV Shows in Spanish

Enjoy live and on-demand shows and movies from Cinelatino, Sony Cine, Kanal D Drama, Pasiones, Televisión Dominicana, ViendoMovies,Telemundo (via Peacock), and more. Some highlights include Pasiones’ Madre, Kanal D Drama’s Vidas Rotas, Cinelatino’s Cesar Chávez, Sony Cine’s The Wedding Planner, Televisión Dominicana’s Qué León, and more.

Live News – Tune in to Estrella News, Caracol Televisión, CentroAméricaTV, WAPA America, and a collection of national and local FAST channels from Telemundo, including Noticias Telemundo Ahora (24/7), Telemundo Noticias Florida, Telemundo Noticias Texas, Telemundo Noticias California, and Telemundo Noticias Noreste.

Peacock Premium – Offered at no additional cost as part of NOW TV Latino, Peacock Premium includes a huge collection of hit movies, next-day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo, and fan-favorite library content, available in English and Spanish. With Peacock Premium, customers can also watch live events, like the Latin Billboards, and thousands of hours of live sports, including Premier League soccer, Team USA Men and Women’s soccer, Chivas Liga MX home matches, select NFL games, WWE, and the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics and FIFA World Cup 26.

Customers looking for the best Spanish-language and English streaming options can combine NOW TV Latino with one or all of Xfinity’s existing streaming offerings for even more value.

NOW TV Latino + Xfinity StreamSaver ($25/month)

Everything included in NOW TV Latino with Peacock Premium, plus Apple TV+ and Netflix Standard with ads.

NOW TV Latino + NOW TV ($30/month)

Everything included in NOW TV Latino with Peacock Premium, plus over 60 additional streaming channels including AccuWeather, AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, NBC News, TODAY All Day, WEtv and Xumo Movies.

NOW TV Latino + NOW StreamSaver ($40/month)

Everything included in NOW TV Latino with Peacock Premium, 40+ streaming channels, and Apple TV+ and Netflix Standard with ads.

NOW TV Latino’s programming, which includes 20-hour DVR service, can be accessed at home or on-the-go via the Xfinity Stream app, and Peacock programming can be accessed via the Peacock app on

supported devices. Customers looking for a seamless way to access all their subscribed streaming content from Xfinity, including NOW TV Latino, NOW TV and the StreamSaver offerings, can add a Xumo Stream Box at no additional monthly cost for the first box to get simple, aggregated access on one device.

To sign up for NOW TV Latino, NOW TV, or StreamSaver visit Xfinity.com.