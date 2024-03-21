Comcast Continues Major Fiber Network Expansion in Texas

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Comcast will continue to significantly expand its next-generation Xfinity network across several southeast Texas counties in 2024.

The media and technology company will invest more than $265 million to install more than one thousand miles of new fiber-rich highways that will reach more than 100,000 homes and businesses by the end of this year. The planned expansions add to Comcast’s ongoing $3 billion investment in Texas over the last three years.

Comcast’s fiber network expansion in 2024 will begin in the cities of Conroe, Montgomery, Hempstead, Porter, Navasota and Cleveland. Construction will also continue in other communities that have ongoing network infrastructure projects in the Houston area.

Conroe, parts of which already have access to Xfinity and Comcast Business services, will be the largest expansion area of the year — reaching approximately 20,000 additional homes and businesses. These locations will have the foundational next-generation network in place to begin deploying DOCSIS 4.0, setting the stage for the introduction of new symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet options.

“Reliable high-speed internet is essential in today’s digital economy, which is why Comcast continues its commitment to connect more southeast Texas families and businesses to the moments that matter most,” said Jose Espinel, Comcast Texas’ Regional Senior Vice President. “We are expanding our fiber highways in Montgomery, Waller, Grimes and Liberty counties, strategically investing in areas undergoing significant growth. By establishing the best broadband infrastructure today, we are securing the economic prosperity of these communities for tomorrow.”

Comcast’s commitment to new communities goes beyond the build-- addressing digital opportunities in communities through Project UP, the company’s $1 billion dollar commitment to help tens of millions of people connect to the Internet and build futures of unlimited possibilities.

Last year, Comcast Texas invested more than one million dollars to help local community organizations provide hands on digital skills training, offer workforce development/readiness workshops and other tech education to students, adults and people with disabilities. The funding also supports ongoing efforts to build awareness about affordable connectivity services like Internet Essentials, which offers eligible households high-speed internet for $9.95/month or Internet Essentials Plus for $29.95/month. Affordable computers are also available through Internet Essentials.

For more construction details and updates, visit ComcastTexas.com/Expansion.

Powered by Xfinity

Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering homes today and into the future.

Ultimate Capacity : Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. With the next-generation Xfinity gateways we deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

: Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. With the next-generation Xfinity gateways we deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously. Fastest Internet : More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers’ homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years.

: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers’ homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years. Unprecedented Coverage : The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home.

: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home. Most Reliable Connection : Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network that passes 62 million homes and business and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi, a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network that passes 62 million homes and business and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi, a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out. Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

The Xfinity network is also self-monitoring and uses AI to detect potential problems before they arise, delivering a reliable connection that is up and running in customers’ homes 99% of the time.

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.