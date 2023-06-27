Children's Memorial Hermann ranks among nation's top hospitals

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - U.S. News & World Report is once again recognizing Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital as one of the the nation's best Children's Hospitals.

The Best Children’s Hospital article features state and regional rankings where Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital placed as the No. 4 Best Children’s Hospital in Texas, and No. 5 in the Southwest Region.

In addition, in affiliation with their partners at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, the following pediatric subspecialties have ranked in the top 50 in the nation:

- #29 Cardiology and Heart Surgery

- #30 Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

- #46 Neurology and Neurosurgery

- #47 Neonatology

“Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital’s national rankings reflect our organization’s dedicated efforts to be the preferred choice both locally and nationally for women’s and children’s services by offering the highest quality outcomes, comprehensive services and family-centered care,” said Marissa Kiefer, SVP and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients, their families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions. The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital was founded in 1986 and is the primary teaching hospital for the pediatric and obstetrics/gynecology programs at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth in Houston. Children’s Memorial Hermann offers care in more than forty pediatric and women’s related specialties including the latest advances in maternal-fetal medicine and neonatal critical care services, and renowned programs in fetal, pediatric trauma, neurosciences and cardiac care.