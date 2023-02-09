Apple Fans - Xfinity Stream Now Supports AirPlay

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Apple fans, rejoice! You now have more control than ever when it comes to enjoying Comcast’s Xfinity TV service. The technology and media company recently announced customers can use AirPlay to stream and share programming from the Xfinity Stream app directly to Apple TV 4k and other AirPlay-supported devices.

The exciting news gives customers another way to control their media by seamlessly switching devices while watching live news, on demand movies, shows and sports. With a push of a button, a customer can now move a show they’re watching on their phone to their AirPlay-supported television in the living room.

Just last year, Comcast launched the Xfinity Stream app on Apple TV. Xfinity Stream is included with Xfinity TV service. Once your service starts, you can start using Xfinity Stream immediately, even before your TV box arrives. The app is available in the Apple Store and Google Play.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS ON COVERING KATY