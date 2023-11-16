Another large distributor to locate in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Another large company seeking warehouse space near a major freeway has chosen to locate a distribution facility in the Katy area.

According to the Realty News Report, Johnson Health Tech, an exercise equipment manufacturer, has leased more than 343,000 square feet at the Pederson Logistics Center at 574 Pederson Road.

Johnson Health Tech is headquartered in Taiwan and Wisconsin. It was incorporated in 1975 and has more than 5,000 employees.

The 25-acre site has immediate access to I-10 from the Pederson Road exit. Johnson Health Tech will join other large companies, such as Amazon, Igloo, and Goya, with distribution facilities in the same area.

“The Johnson Health Tech team has had their eye on Texas for a while, as they’ve continued to grow as a company,” said Boomer White, senior associate with commercial real estate firm CBRE.

Johnson distributes its products worldwide. It's products include electric treadmills, vertical and lying exercise bikes, elliptical machines, rowing machines, steppers, weight training machines, electric massage chair series and others.