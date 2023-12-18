Aloft Katy Mills has new management team

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Washington DC-based PM Hotel Group is taking over management of the Aloft Katy Mills hotel on Kingsland Boulevard near the Katy Mills mall.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Texas with the addition of Aloft Katy Mills to our portfolio," said Ethan Kramer of PM Hotel Group. "Aloft Katy Mills' prime location and contemporary amenities align perfectly with our vision for providing exceptional guest experiences."

The hotel has 104 contemporary and loft-inspired accommodations and amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool, and three dining options.

The Hotel is walking distance from Katy Mills and a short drive to LaCenterra. It's also close to the Merrell Center for those traveling from out-of-town events held there.