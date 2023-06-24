Academy Sports Announces Promotion of Matt McCabe to Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Based Academy Sports + Outdoors is promoting Matt McCabe to Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer

McCabe is succeeding Steve Lawrence, who recently transitioned to Chief Executive Officer as part of an executive leadership restructuring earlier this year.

Mr. McCabe will report directly tocLawrence. He has served as Academy's Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager, Footwear since September 2017. He joined the Company in December 2016 as Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager, Athletic and Licensed Apparel.

"I am proud to announce the promotion of Matt McCabe to Chief Merchandising Officer," Lawrence said. "He has been instrumental in growing the Footwear category during his tenure as GMM with the addition of several new brands such as Hey Dude and Birkenstock along with an improved shopping experience both in-store and online. The combination of his broad industry experience coupled with his knowledge of Academy should make his transition to Chief Merchandising Officer seamless. I'm excited to partner with Matt and the entire merchant organization as we continue to deliver on our mission to provide fun for all by strengthening our merchandising through meaningful assortment, powerful brands, and compelling value."

Prior to joining Academy, he served as Vice President at Golfsmith International, where he led the apparel, footwear, and soft consumables buying and private brand businesses. He has also held various merchant leadership roles at The Bon Ton Department Stores, Bachrach, Sears & Roebuck Co., and Mark Shale.

McCabe earned his Bachelor of Science from Miami University.

In his new role, Mr. McCabe will oversee merchandising, planning & allocation, visual merchandising, and private label product development & sourcing.

"I'm humbled and excited for the opportunity to lead our merchant organization into the future," McCabe said. "Under Steve's leadership, we established a clear market position with strong and localized assortments, value-based differentiation, and refined our merchandising strategies and processes, and I am confident that we can continue to accelerate our growth and take market share in key categories as we help customers have fun out there."

Academy's corporate offices are located at 1540 North Mason Road in Katy.