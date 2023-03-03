Two charged in murder of Richmond man

RICHMOND, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Osmar Pereira, 18, and a juvenile suspect are charged with murdering a man from Richmond.

At 1 a.m. on February 13, 2023, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9800 block of South Mason Road in Richmond. Deputies found Blake Ingram, 38, deceased with a gunshot wound.

After further investigation, detectives identified the two suspects as Pereira and a juvenile.

“Both suspects were located and arrested without incident,” a Sheriff’s Office press release said. They are charged with murder and are still at the Fort Bend County Jail on $750,000 bonds.

“It’s a tragedy when someone’s life is taken away, especially at the hands of another human being,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “I’d like to thank the investigators for tirelessly working on this case and quickly identifying the suspects.”

The Sheriff's Office did not reveal the motive of the two suspects.