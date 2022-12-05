Specialty french fry restaurant opening in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A restaurant that specializes in French Fries opens Tuesday, December 6, in Katy at the corner of North Fry and Franz roads, according to owner Lennar Cage.

"Not Your Average Fry is a fun, whacky place to enjoy everyone's guilty pleasure," Cage said.

You can order french fries with a wide variety of toppings and milk shakes. See the menu.

Cage is a native Houstonian. He and his wife moved to Katy in 2019.

"The Katy food scene is growing, and we are ecstatic to join it," he said.