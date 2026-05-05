YMCA capital campaign for new Richmond facility surpasses $11 million in commitments

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Fort Bend News) — The YMCA of Greater Houston has launched a capital campaign to expand and improve the T.W. Davis Family YMCA at 911 Thompson Road, targeting a $16.6 million fundraising goal to serve a rapidly growing Fort Bend County.

The campaign, already more than 70% funded with nearly $12 million in commitments, will finance construction of a new building exceeding 36,000 square feet. Fort Bend County has contributed $2.5 million to the effort, and the City of Richmond has pledged $1 million.

The new facility is planned to include a gymnasium, wellness and group exercise studios, dedicated youth program space, locker rooms, a modern lobby and outdoor gathering areas.

Stephen Ives, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Houston, said the project reflects the organization's effort to keep pace with one of the fastest-growing counties in Texas.

"For decades, the T.W. Davis Family YMCA has been a place where people of all ages come together to build healthier lives and stronger connections," Ives said. "Through this capital campaign, we are positioning the nonprofit as an organization actively meeting the evolving community's needs while ensuring access and impact for generations to come."

Dr. Jacquie Baly, an entrepreneur, professor and philanthropist, is chairing the campaign's steering committee. Former Fort Bend County Judge Robert E. "Bob" Hebert serves as honorary chair.

Baly, president of Baly Projects LLC and a former Sugar Land city council member, said the campaign carries significance beyond the building itself.

"Some of the most meaningful milestones aren't personal — they're shared with the community we call home," she said. "The T.W. Davis Family YMCA Capital Campaign is about investing in families, in futures and in the strength of the Fort Bend Community."

Hebert pointed to the county's population growth as central to the project's urgency.

"Fort Bend County has grown significantly in the last 20 years, and this campaign will deliver an improved T.W. Davis Family YMCA that meets the needs of our expanding community," he said. "We are all working together to make good things happen in Fort Bend."

The YMCA said additional phases of the project will expand amenities and services beyond what is planned in the initial construction. Updates will be posted to the T.W. Davis Family YMCA Facebook page at @TWDavisFamilyYMCA.

The YMCA of Greater Houston was founded in 1886 and serves more than half a million people through programs and facilities across the Houston area.