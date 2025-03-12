Xfinity Delivers Major Internet Speed Upgrades At No Additional Cost Across Southeast Texas

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Xfinity users throughout Southeast Texas are experiencing significant internet performance improvements as Comcast rolls out enhanced speeds to more than 20 million customers nationwide at no additional charge.

The comprehensive upgrade provides between 50-100% faster upload capabilities across all Xfinity Internet service tiers and NOW prepaid offerings. This enhancement allows customers to transfer large files more efficiently when telecommuting or quickly share videos on social platforms. Additionally, most service plans will benefit from increased download speeds.

Subscribers can verify their current plan specifications and conduct speed tests directly through the Xfinity App under the Account, Your Plan section.

× Expand Xfinity A speed test on an Xfinity plan.

These enhancements respond to the increasing bandwidth requirements in modern households, supporting simultaneous high-demand activities like streaming media, online gaming, video calls, and web browsing across multiple devices.

"We want and need seamless connectivity for everything," Comcast Texas' Regional Senior Vice President Jose Espinel said. "Our faster download and upload speeds, combined with our world-class WiFi equipment, ultra-low-lag Internet experience, and WiFi PowerBoost that delivers speeds up to a gig, are providing a converged connectivity experience that we believe is unmatched in the industry."

Given that 94% of internet-connected devices utilize WiFi, Comcast has ensured comprehensive coverage through advanced Xfinity gateways and range extenders providing strong connectivity throughout residential spaces. When away from home, customers can leverage the country's most extensive network of WiFi hotspots.

The company is also offering a complimentary year of Unlimited on Xfinity Mobile for both new and current customers who select internet plans of 400 Mbps or higher. Through WiFi PowerBoost technology, Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile subscribers experience speeds up to 1 Gbps regardless of their chosen internet tier.

The speed improvements enhance Xfinity's already robust connectivity features:

Reliability: Xfinity has greater than 99 percent reliability, and the Xfinity network utilizes artificial intelligence to keep customers connected by fixing issues before customers know they happened.

Ultra-Low-Lag: Comcast recently introduced the first customers in the world to a pioneering new feature of Xfinity Internet that dramatically reduces latency when using interactive applications like gaming, videoconferencing and virtual reality. Customers will have less delay, and a smoother, more responsive end-to-end online experience.

Great WiFi in and out of the home: Next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver advanced WiFi capacity to power hundreds of devices in homes and more than a billion devices each year across Comcast's network. WiFi PowerBoost delivers Xfinity Mobile customers speeds up to 1 Gbps over WiFi at home or at millions of WiFi hotspots across the country.

Digital Security: xFi Advanced Security, included for free for customers who lease an Xfinity gateway, protects connected devices from malware and other threats at the gateway before they reach connected household devices. Since launching xFi Advanced Security, Xfinity has stopped more than 10 billion cyber security threats.

The unlimited mobile line promotion is accessible through customer accounts on Xfinity.com, the Xfinity mobile application, or by contacting 1-800-XFINITY. Additional details are available at www.xfinity.com.