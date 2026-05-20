Utility delays slow Katy Hockley Road widening

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – The City of Katy says construction on the Katy Hockley Road widening project between Morton Road and Clay Road remains within its original 15-month timeline, despite delays tied to utility relocation work by CenterPoint Energy.

In a project update posted to social media the city says CenterPoint’s relocation of two natural gas mains running the length of Katy Hockley Road has “shifted some intermediate milestones later than originally planned," but that the project remains on track.

According to the city, CenterPoint is expected to complete its gas line relocation work by mid-summer. Once that phase is finished, the city’s contractor will resume storm sewer and box culvert installation before beginning concrete paving operations.

The city said two-way traffic between Spoon Bill Drive and Morton Road is expected to be restored by mid-October 2026, weather permitting.

“The City wants to keep residents informed about what to expect and why,” the post stated.

Gas Main Location Problems Caused Major Delays

According to the update, CenterPoint crews spent weeks excavating as deep as 20 feet in search of the line before deciding to install a new gas line along Morton Road instead.

“About 75% of their delays came from being unable to locate an existing gas main buried under Morton Road at Katy Hockley Road,” the city stated in the post.

Storm Sewer Work Preventing Immediate Paving

City officials also addressed questions from residents about why paving work cannot begin immediately.

According to the city, the project includes major storm sewer infrastructure running the full length of the roadway on both sides of Katy Hockley Road. Approximately 30% of the storm sewer installation has been completed.

“Because the storm sewers must go beneath the new pavement, concrete cannot be poured until they are fully in place,” the city stated.

Officials added that additional sewer installation cannot proceed until all gas lines and branching service lines have been relocated.

Traffic Pattern

The city also explained why temporary two-way traffic will not be restored before the project reaches its next major milestone.

According to the update, changing the traffic pattern temporarily would require approximately one week to reconfigure detour signage and another week to revert traffic back to one-way operations.

The city said that would create “only a brief window of two-way operation before switching again” and could increase driver confusion.

Officials also cited safety concerns tied to ongoing work by a third contractor rehabilitating sanitary sewer lines along the west side of Katy Hockley Road between Morton Road and Spoon Bill Drive.

“One-way traffic keeps workers safer and some lane closures would be unavoidable regardless,” the city stated.

The city also noted that CenterPoint crews will continue working in shoulder areas during that same time period.

Additional Crews Planned Once Utility Work Ends

The city said its contractor plans to bring in additional personnel and equipment once CenterPoint completes its portion of the work in an effort to accelerate construction.

“The City remains on track to complete the Katy Hockley Road Widening Project within its original 15-month timeline,” the post stated. “We will continue to do everything possible to keep construction moving efficiently.”