TxDOT to close US-90A nightly for bridge construction

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Texas Department of Transportation crews will close US-90A main lanes and frontage roads nightly for beam placement as part of the ongoing US-90A/State Highway 99 project.

The closures will run from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, to 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24 between US90A eastbound and westbound from Cunningham Creek Blvd to Ellis Creek Blvd. The main lanes and frontage road will be closed.

City of Sugar Land 90A construction at the Grand Parkway

Highway 90A at the Grand Parkway has been under construction since September 2023. The Texas Department of Transportation is rebuilding the intersection to ease congestion.

The $47 million project widens the 90A thoroughfare, upgrades drainage, sidewalks, retaining and sound walls. It will create a bridge to allow traffic on 90A heading east and west to keep moving.

Once completed in mid-2026, traffic traveling on US-90A east and westbound will be able to continue through the intersection via the proposed bridge, and avoid the traffic light. This will reduce congestion and expedite travel between Sugar Land and the Richmond/Rosenberg areas.

TxDOT advises drivers to follow posted detour signs and use caution in construction zones.

Motorists should expect delays during the closure period.