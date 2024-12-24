Two arrests made following Gunfire Incident Monday at Katy Mills Mall

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—Katy Police have arrested two males—one adult and one juvenile—following a shooting incident Monday night at Katy Mills Mall that police say stemmed from an ongoing feud between two groups. Nobody was hurt in the shooting.

The adult arrested was Aaron Noe Chavez, 18, of Katy. The juvenile's name has not been released. Both were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident took place at about 5:20 p.m. Monday when two men walked into Bass Pro Shop, on the north side of the mall, 5000 Katy Mills Circle, and gunshots were fired inside the mall.

Katy Police officers secured the scene, determined there were no injuries from the gunfire and that the suspects had fled in a vehicle. The bullets struck a pillar and a window at Rack Room Shoes, where glass debris was scattered on the floor.

Katy Police reviewed mall surveillance video to quickly identify the shooter. A search warrant was obtained for the shooter's residence, which resulted in the arrest of the two men. Police also recovered the firearm believed to have been used inside the mall.

Police said both suspects admitted to their involvement in the shooting.

Both men were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Fort Bend County Jail and Fort Bend County Juvenile Detention.

"We want the community to know that the Katy Police Department will continue to work vigorously to identify and apprehend dangerous criminals that come into our city and attempt to prey on our unsuspecting citizens, businesses, and visitors," Woytek said in a news release.