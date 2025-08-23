Texas Senate Passes GOP Congressional Redistricting Map 2025: Republicans Expect to Gain 5 House Seats

AUSTIN, Texas (Covering Katy News) – In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Texas Senate gave final approval to a controversial congressional redistricting map aimed at strengthening Republican control, concluding weeks of heated political battles and advancing the GOP redistricting legislation to Governor Greg Abbott for his expected signature.

The Texas redistricting measure passed along strict party lines despite vigorous Democratic resistance. Following more than eight hours of sometimes heated floor discussion, senators voted 18-11 to adopt the new district boundaries shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Democratic Senator Carol Alvarado of Houston had intended to mount an extended filibuster through Saturday morning in a final attempt to block the redistricting effort. However, Senate Republicans employed an unusual procedural maneuver just past midnight that cut off debate and prevented the filibuster, forcing an immediate vote on the proposal. Democrat supporting Gallery spectators were escorted out after shouting "shame," and "fascist," following the final tally.

The redistricting effort faced significant Democratic resistance, with most of the Texas House's 62 Democrats fleeing the state on August 3rd to deny Republicans the quorum needed to conduct legislative business. The lawmakers traveled to Democratic strongholds including Chicago, Boston, and Albany, where they received support from governors in Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York. The walkout lasted two weeks, during which Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows signed civil arrest warrants for the absent Democrats and suspended their direct deposit payments. The Democrats eventually returned to Texas on August 19th, allowing the redistricting vote to proceed.

Tom Bevan, the RealClearPolitics co-founder and president, wrote on X, "The idea that Texas Democrats would flee to Illinois, a state where Dems have abused gerrymandering to comical levels, is perfection."

Additional Drama

“After recessing, it was discovered Sen. Alvarado had issued a campaign email approximately 3:00 this afternoon to promote her filibuster as a campaign fundraising event,” said Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) on the floor, adding it was “unprecedented” and “highly offensive to the body.”

The Texas congressional redistricting plan, which President Donald Trump has pushed to strengthen Republican control of the U.S. House ahead of next year's 2026 midterm elections, could deliver up to five new GOP congressional seats by breaking apart Democratic strongholds in the Austin, Dallas, and Houston metropolitan areas while making two currently Democrat-held South Texas districts more favorable to Republican candidates. The new voting district boundaries also preserve all 25 existing Republican-held seats as safely red districts.

Local Impact

In the Houston area, the proposed map would remake four Democratic districts. The biggest change would be in the 9th Congressional District, a majority-minority seat represented by Democrat Rep. Al Green that currently covers the southern part of Harris County and its direct southern neighbors. It would shift to the eastern parts of Houston, where no current member of Congress lives. Instead of being a seat that Vice President Kamala Harris won by 44 percent under the current boundary, Trump would have won it by 15 percent.

The plan "meets the critically important goals of legality, of political performance for Republicans and of improved compactness," said Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford and House Bill 4's sponsor, while repeatedly insisting under questioning from Democrats that he did not consider racial population data in his role shepherding the map through the upper chamber.

These anticipated Texas House seat gains are intended to help Republicans maintain their narrow House majority during 2026 midterm elections that historically favor the opposing party – potentially determining whether unified Republican control continues in Washington or whether divided government emerges with one chamber focused on investigating Trump and obstructing his legislative priorities.

This dynamic has placed Texas Republican legislators at the center of a nationally significant political battle over congressional maps and voting rights. Trump praised Republican lawmakers for advancing the new redistricting map through the state House, while Democratic opposition received backing from prominent national figures including former President Barack Obama, Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin and U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

There has been "amazing progress that's been made in just eight months — all of this will end if the Republicans lose the Congress," King said after citing a list of policy achievements he attributed to President Trump and Republican control of Congress.

"I'm convinced that if Texas does not take this action, there is an extreme risk that that Republican majority will be lost. If it does, the next two years after the midterm, there will be nothing but inquisitions and impeachments and humiliation for our country."

While congressional district maps are traditionally redrawn only once per decade following the U.S. Census, Texas Republicans defended this extraordinary mid-decade redistricting by arguing that state law permits new boundaries to be drawn at any time for partisan advantage. They also cited their substantial electoral victories in 2024 and the necessity of responding to Democratic redistricting efforts in blue states as additional justification for their congressional map changes.

This map is already causing a ripple effect across the 2026 ballot. The new 37th Congressional District paired Congressmen Lloyd Doggett (D-TX-37) and Greg Casar (D-TX-35), as the latter's district was moved to the outskirts of San Antonio. Doggett announced he would not seek re-election if this map remains in effect next year after pressure from progressive circles to let Casar take the seat; state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin) is also considering a run for it.

State Rep. Briscoe Cain (R-Deer Park) filed paperwork to run in the new 9th Congressional District, one of the expected GOP pickups, and other state legislators are mulling runs for other districts.