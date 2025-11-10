Tesla Robotaxis Spotted in Houston Ahead of Official Service Launch

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Tesla robotaxis have been observed operating in Houston as the electric vehicle manufacturer prepares to launch its autonomous ride-hailing service in the nation's fourth-largest city.

The vehicles are collecting real-world data and undergoing testing to refine Tesla's self-driving system before a wider deployment, according to Tesla Insider. The company has not announced a specific launch date for Houston, and regulatory approvals are still being finalized.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced during the company's annual shareholder meeting last week that Houston is among five U.S. cities where the robotaxi service will expand. Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami and Phoenix are also slated for the service, according to the Houston Business Journal.

Tesla launched its robotaxi service in Austin last summer with limited operations. Texas law requires a human safety monitor in the driver's seat for trips involving highway driving. The service expanded to San Francisco in August, also with human safety drivers present.

Musk said the company plans to operate more than 1,500 robotaxis by year's end, though he did not provide a timeline for when service will begin in the newly announced cities.

Houston has attracted interest from multiple autonomous vehicle companies. San Francisco-based Cruise LLC, owned by General Motors, launched robotaxi services in downtown Houston in October 2023 but suspended operations nationwide two weeks later after its California permit was revoked. General Motors shut down Cruise in December 2024.

Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, announced its expansion to Houston in May. Waymo vehicles currently operate in the city with human drivers behind the wheel. The company operates fully autonomous rides in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and Atlanta.

More than 30 states permit testing or operation of autonomous vehicles. Some states, including Florida, allow self-driving cars on public roads without human drivers if the vehicles meet state and federal regulations.