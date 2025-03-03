Teen Charged with Murder in Katy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his mother's fiancé during a domestic dispute at an apartment complex on 2002 South Mason Road in Katy.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a disturbance call Saturday night.

"Deputies found Randall Jolley, 39, unresponsive from an apparent stab wound," Gonzalez said. "Jolley was pronounced deceased on-scene."

Investigators determined that Jolley and his fiancée were arguing when the woman's teenage son intervened and allegedly stabbed Jolley.

The teen, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the argument or the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.