Taylor High Assistant Principal to lead Beckendorff Jr.

KATY, Texas — Katy Independent School District named Grant Smith as the new principal of Beckendorff Junior High.

Expand KISD Grant Smith

"I am honored to lead the students and staff at Beckendorff, and I can't wait to forge the next step in the school's legacy," Smith said. "My hope is to lead our students and staff to greatness."

Smith brings more than 10 years of experience as a classroom teacher and campus administrator, all within Katy ISD.

Superintendent Ken Gregorski praised Smith's appointment.

"Mr. Smith has demonstrated strong leadership and commitment to supporting his students' success and growth," said superintendent Ken Gregorski said. "I know that he will do a great job at Beckendorff, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact he will make there."

Smith currently serves as assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Taylor High School. He will begin his new role Dec. 9.

He earned a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas and a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Texas at Austin.

The campus’ current principal, Paul Moussavi, is retiring this fall after serving 29 years in public education.