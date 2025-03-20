Xfinity Launches Enhanced Multi-Game Viewing Experience in time for College Basketball Tournaments

PHILADELPHIA (Covering Katy News) – Four live basketball games on a single screen is now a reality for millions more viewers as Comcast announced significant upgrades to its Xfinity Multiview capability across additional X1 devices.

The expansion arrives just in time for the start of the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments, transforming how subscribers can experience the excitement of "March Madness" without missing critical moments.

"With 164 basketball games airing over the course of a few weeks, March is the perfect time to introduce Xfinity Multiview to more customers in a big way," said Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Comcast. "Now, they don't have to choose between games, miss a buzzer beater when flipping channels, or set up another TV on a makeshift stand in their living room - all the action is right there on the same screen," Forlenza added.

Available throughout both college tournaments, the feature delivers between two and four pre-selected men's and women's matchups playing concurrently. Accessing this enhanced viewing option requires customers to simply say "March Madness" or "multiview" into their voice remote. While using the multiview interface, viewers can easily switch audio between channels and expand any contest to full-screen with a simple selection.

Enhanced Tournament Experience

The expanded Multiview capability is part of a comprehensive tournament package that includes several innovative features:

An integrated tournament center bringing together all men's and women's live coverage in an easily navigable interface.

A dynamic companion Sports Zone application providing real-time access to tournament brackets, scoring updates, game schedules and comprehensive statistics while watching the action.

Integrated betting information via Xfinity Odds Zone within the Sports Zone app, creating a seamless connection between watching and wagering through partnerships with DraftKings and FanDuel.

Customizable team preferences allowing subscribers to prioritize their favorite schools, receive game notifications, and access post-game highlight packages directly on their device.

These tournament-specific enhancements complement X1's existing premium sports features, including superior 4K visual and audio quality, customizable sports navigation hubs, and integrated wagering capabilities for sports betting enthusiasts.