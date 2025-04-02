Tompkins High's Liana Saenz Wins Gold Medal with U.S. National Softball Team

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Liana Saenz, a freshman from Tompkins High School, won a gold medal as part of the U.S. U-15 Women's National Softball Team at the 2025 Pan American Championship held in Acapulco, Mexico from March 21-28.

The Tompkins High School student, who plays second base and outfield for the Lady Falcons, helped Team USA go undefeated in the tournament, culminating in a championship victory over Team Mexico. This win qualifies Team USA for the 2025 World Baseball Softball U-15 Women's World Cup in Milan, Italy later this year.

Liana's journey to the national team began last May with tryouts in Houston. Her mother, Senaida Saenz, explained that Liana advanced to the second round in Florida in December, where she was selected from approximately 250 players in her age division to be one of just 16 players representing Team USA.

"They go all the way through July," Senaida said of the tryouts. "She participated in the one in May and was selected for the second round. The second round happened in Florida, and that was in December."

Liana Saenz of Katy, who plays softball for Team USA, poses with some spirit signs. Liana Saenz, a freshman from Tompkins High School, won a gold medal as part of the U.S. U-15 Women's National Softball Team and holds the tournament trophy. Liana Saenz, front row, first on left, joins her teammates in celebrating their gold medals at the 2025 Pan American Championship.

The tournament took place after Katy ISD spring break, requiring Liana to miss some classes.

"It was fun, very different," Senaida said about Liana's first trip to Mexico. "The players met in Dallas and flew to Mexico as a team to participate in the tournament. The players came from all across the United States. We had one as far as from Hawaii."

Liana has been playing softball since age six and joined her first travel team around eight years old.

"She's been doing it pretty much her whole life. And she still loves it, which is the number one thing that we have because, the day that you don't love it anymore, you don't want to do it anymore, we won't continue," her mother noted.

Besides Team USA and the Lady Falcons, Liana also plays for Hustle National Garcia, a traveling team.

"That's who she plays with as far as her travel ball, so it's almost like she has three teams," Senaida said. "She's been with them for a while and they're great coaches. They've supported her."

Looking ahead, Liana hopes to play college softball and is considering pursuing an English major. Her younger brother Jacob, who turns 12 on Wednesday, attends Cinco Ranch Junior High and plays baseball.