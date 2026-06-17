Three Aristoi Classical Academy Griffins Sign to Play College Sports

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Three Aristoi Classical Academy student-athletes will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level, the school announced following a signing day ceremony.

Nate Sinitiere signed with William Penn University to play men's volleyball, Brody Zobac signed with Eureka College to play baseball, and Aidan Bustillo signed with Mount Mercy University to play men's volleyball.

Aristoi Classical Academy, a public charter school in Katy, celebrated the signings with a ceremony recognizing the three Griffins and their families.

"Once a Griffin, always a Griffin," the school said in a statement accompanying the announcement.