Texan Cam Acres Visits Cancer Patents at Methodist West Hospital

WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Houston Texans running back Cam Akers visited patients battling cancer at Houston Methodist West Hospital as part of the NFL’s annual Crucial Catch initiative, which raises awareness about cancer prevention and risk reduction.

The visit was particularly meaningful for Akers, whose mother, Angela Neal, survived breast cancer when he was a child.

“It was motivating. Motivating me not to be a complainer,” Akers said. "Everyone has their own battles they’re fighting. Some worse than others. It’s motivation for me to keep a smile on my face no matter what I’m going through.”

Akers was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft and won a Super Bowl with the team. In 2023, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, and he joined the Texans this year.

Methodist West Hospital Houston Texans cheerleaders and running back Cam Akers visits with a cancer patient at Houston Methodist West Hospital

Houston Methodist West Houston Texans Running Back Cam Akers (center) visits with a cancer patient at Houston Methodist West Hospital

