Katy High School celebrates softball state championship with ring ceremony

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy High School's state champion softball players reunited Thursday night to show off their championship rings and celebrate their state title with the Katy community.

The Tigers captured the UIL Class 6A Division II state championship May 30, defeating Forney 7-2 at McCombs Field in Austin. The victory capped a 22-game winning streak and secured the program's third state title.

The players were honored at halftime of the Katy-Paetow football game at Legacy Stadium, where Katy defeated Paetow 56-14.

Ring honors third state softball title

× Expand Sherrel Rogers, Covering Katy News The 2026 Katy High School softball state champion ring.

The championship rings feature an Old English-style K, the softball program's adopted logo, along with several details reflecting the team's season.

“We got the old English K that we’ve kind of adopted as our softball logo,” coach Megan VanEtta said. “I know our baseball team uses it, too. On the inside we put ‘Unshakable,’ because that's a lot of, you know, what we talked about all year is to be unshakable. Things are going to go up. Things are going to go down. Things are going to go our way. Things are not. But our job is to be unshakable and focus on what we can control and get after it.”

The rings also feature three dots representing Katy's three state softball championships.

“Along the edge we put, ‘You play for the girl next to you and the Lord above’ because that was something big that was important to them all year,” VanEtta said. “The girls have their own Bible study and they love the Lord. That became a big part of who we were. So, we love it.”

VanEtta said the players paid for their own rings.

“They’re a couple hundred dollars, but they’re wonderful,” VanEtta said.

Celebrating with the community

Thursday's ceremony was the school's first opportunity to formally recognize the championship team.

Katy High School held its graduation ceremonies May 17, nearly two weeks before the softball team won the state title May 30.

“It’s nice to be able to come back and live that moment a little bit,” VanEtta said. “We won in the summer, so we don’t really have an opportunity to come back to our community. It’s nice to be able to share it with the community that supports us. There’s no fan base like Katy Nation.”

VanEtta said the championship was about more than winning. It was also about how the team responded to adversity, including a rare district loss that forced players to reassess their approach.

“After that district match, we asked the girls, you have to decide what team you want to be,” VanEtta said. “Are you going to put your head down, leave no regrets, play for the girl next to you, the Lord that has given you this talent, and get after it? Or, are you going to chalk this up to it’s a good team and maybe a short season? And they put their head down and they worked.”

Painting the water tower

The team's achievement will soon be commemorated on Katy's iconic water tower in Historic Town Square, joining recognition of the program's 2015 and 2019 state championships.

Mayor Dusty Thiele said Friday that private donations cover the cost of painting the tower and that the necessary funding has been secured.

The painting is expected to take place soon, although a date has not been set.

Looking toward next season

The championship came during VanEtta's 14th year with the program and her second as head coach.

As she prepares for her third season leading the Tigers, her goal remains unchanged.

“Every year, that’s our goal, is to get after it and win ball games,” VanEtta said. “They’re just a group of girls that work really hard, and that’s it.”