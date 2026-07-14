State champion Katy softball team honored at Katy Civic Center

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—The Katy girls softball team won its third state championship in June. Monday, at the Katy Civic Center across from City Hall, it celebrated its achievement with families, friends and Katy officials.

Katy won the title with a 7-2 win over Forney to win the Class 6A Division II state championship at McCombs Field on the University of Texas campus in Austin. With the win, Katy finished its season with a 22-game winning streak and a 39-5 record.

In the game, freshman pitcher Haley Schmitt earned championship game most valuable player honors after throwing a complete game. She struck out eight while allowing only five hits and two runs.

Katy's championship trophy, along with its previous trophies from 2015 and 2019, was on display at the celebration. The Houston Astros also lent their two Commissioner's Trophies from their World Series titles of 2017 and 2022 for display.

Team to be honored on iconic water tower

The coaches and players can look forward to seeing a "26" painted on the historic Katy water tower, to join their state champion counterparts from 2015 and 2019 and their football state champion counterparts from years past, the most recent in 2020. It's not immediately clear when the numbers will actually be put on the water tower.