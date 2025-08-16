Six Local Baseball Players Earn All-State Honors

Six baseball players from Katy-area high schools have been named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Team, the organization announced Aug. 2.

Katy Seven Lakes senior outfielder Nathan Johnson earned first-team honors, leading the local contingent. Johnson was joined by teammate Carter Nannini, a senior first baseman who received honorable mention recognition.

Katy Taylor junior pitcher Bryce Krenek was selected to the second team, while Katy senior pitcher Connor Udland and Katy Cinco Ranch senior shortstop Lucas Franco both earned honorable mention status.

Fulshear senior third baseman Ty Powell rounded out the area's honorees with a third-team selection, sharing the honor in a tie.

The all-state team recognizes the top high school baseball players in Texas' largest classification. Only coaches and sports writers can nominate players for the honor, according to the Texas Sports Writers Association website.

San Antonio Johnson shortstop Kayson Cunningham was named player of the year after batting .509 with 23 extra-base hits and 39 runs scored. Cunningham, who had committed to the University of Texas, was selected 18th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft and signed for $4.58 million.

The recognition caps successful seasons for the Katy-area programs, highlighting the depth of baseball talent in the region's high schools.