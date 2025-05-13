Royal High School coach named finalist for award from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Theadis Reagins, Royal High School football coach, has been named a finalist for the Dave Campbell's Texas Football Game Changing Coach Award.

The award, presented by the AI platform company Ballogy, recognizes Texas high school coaches who are making meaningful, lasting impacts on the lives of their student-athletes. Finalists are chosen for their commitment, dedication and leadership in shaping the future of Texas high school football.

Reagins said he received notification of his nomination last week. Voting on the award is open to all fans and will take place right before the season starts, Reagins said.

The award is meaningful not simply to Reagins but to the Royal ISD community.

"That's one of the things that the guy mentioned," Reagins said. "He said, this would be a good opportunity to showcase the community and have the community stand behind us and vote. So it is a prestigious award."

Only 60 coaches were selected for this honor.

Before coming to Royal in 2021, Reagins spent three seasons as defensive backs coach at Houston North Shore, which won state titles in two of those seasons. The 2025 season will be Reagins' fifth with the Falcons. Last year, Royal finished with a 7-4 record, a co-district championship and a playoff berth. His overall record at Royal is 25-18.

"I think this year, we're going to be a very solid team," Reagins said. "We've got a lot of great guys coming back on defense. I look forward to competing for another district championship, not being a co-district champion but being the sole district champion. That's my expectation."

The Royal ISD football and basketball programs will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Ballogy, an AI-powered platform designed to track athlete performance and support ongoing development. The company is based in Austin.

"Actually, I'm doing research on it now," Reagins said.