Paetow Grad Cody Morse Drafted by the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (Covering Katy News) — Paetow High School alumnus Cody Morse was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Morse, who pitched for Weatherford College this past season, posted a 3.08 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 28 walks over 49 and two-thirds innings. He recorded a 5-1 record with one save and earned second-team all-conference honors for the Coyotes. Weatherford is 30 miles west of Fort Worth.

The 6-foot-6 left-hander began his collegiate career at the University of Houston before transferring to Weatherford College. He has signed to play at the University of Oklahoma next year but now faces the decision of either entering the Dodgers’ system or continuing his academic and athletic career in Norman.

He also pitched for the Victoria Generals, a summer Texas Collegiate League team that plays at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.

Morse is the 46th player from Weatherford College to be drafted since the program’s inception in 2003 and the first to be selected by the Dodgers.