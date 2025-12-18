Nearly 200 Katy ISD Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-State Honors in Fall Sports

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Nearly 200 Katy ISD student-athletes have earned spots on the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic fall sports All-State teams, demonstrating excellence in both academics and athletics.

The seniors distinguished themselves through outstanding academic performance while competing at the highest levels of University Interscholastic League athletics in cross country, football, team tennis and volleyball.

To earn Academic All-State honors, students must be senior athletes, trainers or managers in good standing, demonstrate strong character and maintain a grade point average of 92 or higher. Class rank and SAT or ACT scores are also factored into the selection process. Each student earns points for academic achievement, which determines team placement. Students named to the Elite team achieve near-perfect scores across all categories.

"These student-athletes represent the very best of Katy ISD," Executive Director of Athletics Lance Carter said. "They've set a powerful example by excelling academically while competing at an elite level, and their commitment to excellence will serve them well long after high school."

This is the list:

CINCO RANCH COUGARS

Cross Country

Elite: Zuhair Asaduddin

2nd Team: Cole Pham

Football

Elite: Davis Roup, Hoi Chung

1st Team: Ethan Hong, Nathan Olivier, Sean Luu

2nd Team: Esteban Gutierrez, Jacob Forinash, Julian Hernandez, Nolan Neese, Syed Haque

Honorable Mention: Avi Ramirez, Carter Kripki, Drew Tureau, Landon Delafield, Yousef Maoed

Volleyball

2nd Team: Emma Reed

Honorable Mention: Diya Reddy, Francesca Halter, Meron Legesse, Samiah Grogan-Webb

JORDAN WARRIORS

Cross Country

Elite: Yanxi Liu

1st Team: Emmy Hardin

2nd Team: Devin Aidt, Lilah Katz, Olivia Kuba

Honorable Mention: Isabella Castillo

Football

1st Team: Ali-El Haidari, Austin Baird, Hunter McKinney, Rhett Dent

2nd Team: Cyrus Zakeri, David Ageh, Kamal Oyediran, Tanner West

Honorable Mention: Kaler Koch, Zachary Taylor

Team Tennis

Elite: Michael Wang

1st Team: Adhihan Radhakrishnan, Alisa Afanaseva, Saira Narang

Honorable Mention: Aidan Arante

Volleyball

Honorable Mention: Ava Ribakovs, Carly Lawson, Kate Metz

KATY TIGERS

Cross Country

Elite: Saikrishna Pallerla

1st Team: Diego Mion

2nd Team: Braylin Bement

Honorable Mention: Brooklyn Varela, Maddox Davis, Ryder James Darcey

Football

Elite: Caleb Walters

1st Team: Barrett Boak, Cassandra Varner, Cooper Knott, Hudson Lemmons, John Malone, Logan Griffin, Logan Ramsey, Royce DeNeve

2nd Team: Daniel Shanley, Eli Prestwood, Jackson Cotton, Logan Leflar, Riley Revere, Tim Aasmyr

Honorable Mention: Cross Adams, Declan Morris, Diego Leal, Drake Hopkins, Jakob Grisham, John Stutes, Kaito Chimezie, Reid Garrelts, Sebastian Perez, Zane Blanc

Team Tennis

1st Team: Catherine Hadden, Laney Marshall, Siena Joseph

Honorable Mention: Messiah Carrasco

Volleyball

2nd Team: Ella Chaapel, Sophie Dumas

Honorable Mention: Kaitlin Waak

MAYDE CREEK RAMS

Cross Country

Elite: Claudia Klander

2nd Team: Gage Balboa

Football

2nd Team: Isaiah Booker

MORTON RANCH MAVERICKS

Cross Country

Honorable Mention: Humberto Rodriguez, Ismail Shen

Football

2nd Team: Great Obikili

Volleyball

Elite: Allison Willingham

PAETOW PANTHERS

Football

2nd Team: Daniela Caballero, Hayden Wessel, Isaiah Bogan, Josiah Walker, Samuel Wright, Sean Satterfield-Evans

Team Tennis

Elite: Adithya Narayan

1st Team: Prachit Patel

2nd Team: Miyanna Gray

Honorable Mention: Lucas Ray, Norlys Mendez Rodriguez, Rabia Mateen

Volleyball

2nd Team: Francesca Easterbrook

SEVEN LAKES SPARTANS

Cross Country

Elite: Donya Adeli Mehrabadi, Hrehan Arora, Richard Huang

1st Team: Ken Woodward, Kaden Wang, Albert Acosta

2nd Team: Fatima Khan, Isabella Canalla Gallardo, Kingsley Brown, Savannah Rensel, Tanvi Jain, Siddarth Ammanur

Honorable Mention: Ines Consuegra Vecino, Anas Irfan, Edwin Duncan

Football

2nd Team: Pate Garrett

Honorable Mention: Drew Dillingham, Jackson Marchitello, Matthew Fowler, Peter Noonan, Ryan Fowler, William Skaar

Team Tennis

Elite: Allan Xu, Eva Wei, Veronica Zhu

1st Team: Alp Yalcin, Anika Sud, Nikhil Sagar

2nd Team: Tahlia Akinfenwa

Honorable Mention: Melissa Hidalgo, Pragathi Harish

Volleyball

1st Team: Lily Lott

2nd Team: Keira Do

Honorable Mention: Emma Garrett, Marie Futa, Megan Chapman

TAYLOR MUSTANGS

Cross Country

Elite: Missy Han

1st Team: Alexandra White, Henry Castillo-Stifter

2nd Team: Casey Scherpereel, Dileen Ismail, John Fosil, Jordyn Doyle

Honorable Mention: Charlene Sellers

Football

Elite: Damon Hong

1st Team: Adam Ghazal, Bernardo Rodrigues

2nd Team: Joshua Jacobson, Luke Brasseaux, Shivansh Saxena

Honorable Mention: Collin Forester, Connor Chnupa, Eric Holzer, Logan Perry

Team Tennis

Elite: Ella Wang, Hasher Hassan, Michael Huang

1st Team: Zachary Wojcik

2nd Team: Alex Rein, John Synnott, Mateo Hernandez, Micah Maharaj, Zachary Barras

Honorable Mention: Anvi Singh, Ayush Khanapure, Delilah Restum, Jacob Yousif

Volleyball

Elite: Brenlee Smith

1st Team: Gabriella Kaplan

2nd Team: Enoma Eregie, Eric English, Kennedy Ogden, Madison Barrera

Honorable Mention: Catalina Vazquez, Lucy Mihalick

TOMPKINS FALCONS

Cross Country

1st Team: Gracie Greska

Football

Honorable Mention: JP Culotta

Team Tennis

Elite: Arjun Karapakula

1st Team: Darshan Loganathan, Haofei Deng

2nd Team: Akshath Thota, Bowen Wang, Daksheet Rajpandian

Volleyball