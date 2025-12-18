Nearly 200 Katy ISD Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-State Honors in Fall Sports

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Nearly 200 Katy ISD student-athletes have earned spots on the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic fall sports All-State teams, demonstrating excellence in both academics and athletics.
The seniors distinguished themselves through outstanding academic performance while competing at the highest levels of University Interscholastic League athletics in cross country, football, team tennis and volleyball.
To earn Academic All-State honors, students must be senior athletes, trainers or managers in good standing, demonstrate strong character and maintain a grade point average of 92 or higher. Class rank and SAT or ACT scores are also factored into the selection process. Each student earns points for academic achievement, which determines team placement. Students named to the Elite team achieve near-perfect scores across all categories.
"These student-athletes represent the very best of Katy ISD," Executive Director of Athletics Lance Carter said. "They've set a powerful example by excelling academically while competing at an elite level, and their commitment to excellence will serve them well long after high school."
This is the list:
CINCO RANCH COUGARS
Cross Country
- Elite: Zuhair Asaduddin
- 2nd Team: Cole Pham
Football
- Elite: Davis Roup, Hoi Chung
- 1st Team: Ethan Hong, Nathan Olivier, Sean Luu
- 2nd Team: Esteban Gutierrez, Jacob Forinash, Julian Hernandez, Nolan Neese, Syed Haque
- Honorable Mention: Avi Ramirez, Carter Kripki, Drew Tureau, Landon Delafield, Yousef Maoed
Volleyball
- 2nd Team: Emma Reed
- Honorable Mention: Diya Reddy, Francesca Halter, Meron Legesse, Samiah Grogan-Webb
JORDAN WARRIORS
Cross Country
- Elite: Yanxi Liu
- 1st Team: Emmy Hardin
- 2nd Team: Devin Aidt, Lilah Katz, Olivia Kuba
- Honorable Mention: Isabella Castillo
Football
- 1st Team: Ali-El Haidari, Austin Baird, Hunter McKinney, Rhett Dent
- 2nd Team: Cyrus Zakeri, David Ageh, Kamal Oyediran, Tanner West
- Honorable Mention: Kaler Koch, Zachary Taylor
Team Tennis
- Elite: Michael Wang
- 1st Team: Adhihan Radhakrishnan, Alisa Afanaseva, Saira Narang
- Honorable Mention: Aidan Arante
Volleyball
- Honorable Mention: Ava Ribakovs, Carly Lawson, Kate Metz
KATY TIGERS
Cross Country
- Elite: Saikrishna Pallerla
- 1st Team: Diego Mion
- 2nd Team: Braylin Bement
- Honorable Mention: Brooklyn Varela, Maddox Davis, Ryder James Darcey
Football
- Elite: Caleb Walters
- 1st Team: Barrett Boak, Cassandra Varner, Cooper Knott, Hudson Lemmons, John Malone, Logan Griffin, Logan Ramsey, Royce DeNeve
- 2nd Team: Daniel Shanley, Eli Prestwood, Jackson Cotton, Logan Leflar, Riley Revere, Tim Aasmyr
- Honorable Mention: Cross Adams, Declan Morris, Diego Leal, Drake Hopkins, Jakob Grisham, John Stutes, Kaito Chimezie, Reid Garrelts, Sebastian Perez, Zane Blanc
Team Tennis
- 1st Team: Catherine Hadden, Laney Marshall, Siena Joseph
- Honorable Mention: Messiah Carrasco
Volleyball
- 2nd Team: Ella Chaapel, Sophie Dumas
- Honorable Mention: Kaitlin Waak
MAYDE CREEK RAMS
Cross Country
- Elite: Claudia Klander
- 2nd Team: Gage Balboa
Football
- 2nd Team: Isaiah Booker
MORTON RANCH MAVERICKS
Cross Country
- Honorable Mention: Humberto Rodriguez, Ismail Shen
Football
- 2nd Team: Great Obikili
Volleyball
- Elite: Allison Willingham
PAETOW PANTHERS
Football
- 2nd Team: Daniela Caballero, Hayden Wessel, Isaiah Bogan, Josiah Walker, Samuel Wright, Sean Satterfield-Evans
Team Tennis
- Elite: Adithya Narayan
- 1st Team: Prachit Patel
- 2nd Team: Miyanna Gray
- Honorable Mention: Lucas Ray, Norlys Mendez Rodriguez, Rabia Mateen
Volleyball
- 2nd Team: Francesca Easterbrook
SEVEN LAKES SPARTANS
Cross Country
- Elite: Donya Adeli Mehrabadi, Hrehan Arora, Richard Huang
- 1st Team: Ken Woodward, Kaden Wang, Albert Acosta
- 2nd Team: Fatima Khan, Isabella Canalla Gallardo, Kingsley Brown, Savannah Rensel, Tanvi Jain, Siddarth Ammanur
- Honorable Mention: Ines Consuegra Vecino, Anas Irfan, Edwin Duncan
Football
- 2nd Team: Pate Garrett
- Honorable Mention: Drew Dillingham, Jackson Marchitello, Matthew Fowler, Peter Noonan, Ryan Fowler, William Skaar
Team Tennis
- Elite: Allan Xu, Eva Wei, Veronica Zhu
- 1st Team: Alp Yalcin, Anika Sud, Nikhil Sagar
- 2nd Team: Tahlia Akinfenwa
- Honorable Mention: Melissa Hidalgo, Pragathi Harish
Volleyball
- 1st Team: Lily Lott
- 2nd Team: Keira Do
- Honorable Mention: Emma Garrett, Marie Futa, Megan Chapman
TAYLOR MUSTANGS
Cross Country
- Elite: Missy Han
- 1st Team: Alexandra White, Henry Castillo-Stifter
- 2nd Team: Casey Scherpereel, Dileen Ismail, John Fosil, Jordyn Doyle
- Honorable Mention: Charlene Sellers
Football
- Elite: Damon Hong
- 1st Team: Adam Ghazal, Bernardo Rodrigues
- 2nd Team: Joshua Jacobson, Luke Brasseaux, Shivansh Saxena
- Honorable Mention: Collin Forester, Connor Chnupa, Eric Holzer, Logan Perry
Team Tennis
- Elite: Ella Wang, Hasher Hassan, Michael Huang
- 1st Team: Zachary Wojcik
- 2nd Team: Alex Rein, John Synnott, Mateo Hernandez, Micah Maharaj, Zachary Barras
- Honorable Mention: Anvi Singh, Ayush Khanapure, Delilah Restum, Jacob Yousif
Volleyball
- Elite: Brenlee Smith
- 1st Team: Gabriella Kaplan
- 2nd Team: Enoma Eregie, Eric English, Kennedy Ogden, Madison Barrera
- Honorable Mention: Catalina Vazquez, Lucy Mihalick
TOMPKINS FALCONS
Cross Country
- 1st Team: Gracie Greska
Football
- Honorable Mention: JP Culotta
Team Tennis
- Elite: Arjun Karapakula
- 1st Team: Darshan Loganathan, Haofei Deng
- 2nd Team: Akshath Thota, Bowen Wang, Daksheet Rajpandian
Volleyball
- 1st Team: Callie Funk
- Honorable Mention: Vanessa Tchouangwa