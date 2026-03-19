NAHL Junior Hockey Team Coming to Richmond's New Deep South Ice Center

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A junior hockey team is coming to Richmond, bringing North American Hockey League action to Fort Bend County beginning with the 2026-27 season.

Junior hockey is a level of amateur ice hockey for players typically between the ages of 16 and 21, serving as a development stage for those pursuing collegiate or professional careers.

The Move

The North Iowa Bulls, a member of the NAHL, announced Wednesday it will relocate to the Houston metropolitan area and compete as the Houston Bulls in the NAHL South Division. The team will play at the new Deep South Ice & Sports Center, located at 3327 Harlem Road in Richmond.

The Deep South Ice & Sports Center is a new, privately-owned, 150,000 squre-foot facility scheduled to open this summer. It will have ab 1,800-seat arena, a second NHL-size practice rink, and a volleyball center, serving as the home for the NAHL's Houston Bulls hockey team.

"We are excited to bring NAHL hockey to the Houston area and to be part of a rapidly growing hockey market," said Tyler Shaffar, president of the management group that oversees the Houston Bulls. "The Deep South Ice Facility will provide a tremendous home for our players and fans, and we look forward to delivering more than 30 nights of high-level hockey and entertainment each season."

The Facility

Deep South Ice & Sports Center, scheduled to open in the summer of 2026, will feature a 1,800-seat arena, 14 suites, two party decks, a second NHL-size practice ice sheet and a volleyball center.

× 1 of 4 Expand Blackstone Construction A rendering of the Deep South Ice Area in Richmond. × 2 of 4 Expand Black Stone Construction A rendering of the Deep South Ice Arena where the Bulls will play home games. × 3 of 4 Expand Blackstone Construction The lobby of the Deep South Ice Arena in Richmond. × 4 of 4 Expand Blackstone Construction The volleyball courts at the Deep South Ice Arena in Richmond. Prev Next

Team operations will be overseen by Vice President Devon Buckland, who has experience in both the United States Hockey League and the NAHL.

"Our goal is to create a great experience for both longtime hockey fans and those discovering the sport for the first time, while also becoming a strong partner within the local business community," Buckland said.

Season ticket and partnership information will be available at houstonbullsnahl.com.

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