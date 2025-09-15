FOOTBALL: Mayde Creek Rushes Past Taylor Behind Jones' 230 Yards

KATY (Covering Katy News) – Mayde Creek's rushing attack proved unstoppable Thursday night, accumulating 357 yards on the ground while limiting Katy Taylor to just 98 rushing yards in their Sept. 11 matchup.

Jamaal Jones Jr. led Mayde Creek's ground assault with 230 yards on 10 carries, including three rushing touchdowns. The senior averaged an impressive 23.0 yards per carry with one run of 85 yards and scored 18 points.

Ethan Lopez contributed 61 rushing yards on four carries, while Adriel Gomez added 17 yards and threw for 193 yards on 20 attempts.

For Katy Taylor, Derek Story paced the rushing attack with 82 yards on 19 carries. Quarterback Garrett Barham completed 18 of 27 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns but struggled on the ground with minus-21 yards.

Chad Nelson was Mayde Creek's top receiving threat with 145 yards on five catches and two receiving touchdowns. Jamaal Jones Jr. also caught three passes for 17 yards.

Katy Taylor's passing game was led by Will Dyson, who caught five passes for 87 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Joshua Jacobson added six receptions for 71 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Mayde Creek's balanced scoring attack also featured C. Arogbonlo, who scored a touchdown while contributing 20 yards rushing on two carries. Jaylin Cousin and Kosi Okpala each scored touchdowns for the Rams, with Cousin catching two passes for 10 yards and Okpala hauling in one reception for 10 yards.

Xavier Haynes scored a rushing touchdown for Katy Taylor, finishing with 18 yards on five carries. The Mustangs managed to find the end zone four times through the air and once on the ground despite being outgained significantly in total yardage.

Mayde Creek totaled 560 yards of offense compared to Katy Taylor's 310 yards. The teams were even in total tackles with 50 each, while Mayde Creek recorded three sacks to Katy Taylor's zero.

Michael Garcia handled kicking duties for Mayde Creek, connecting on all seven extra-point attempts, while Matt Bonura was 3-for-4 on field goal attempts for Katy Taylor.

