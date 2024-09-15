Katy's Aristoi Classical Academy Honored for Sports and Academics

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) - Katy's Aristoi Classical Academy is the 2023-2024 winner of the Texas Cup in the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League.

The award is given to the top-performing varsity school across all activities offered in the charter league. Schools earn points based on their performance in athletics, arts, and academic competitions throughout the school year.

The award signifies that Aristoi Classical Academy Katy excelled in athletics, fine arts, and academic competitions, earning a total of 46 points and setting a new milestone in school history.

"Of 350 participating schools, Aristoi emerged as the overall champion, securing the esteemed Texas Cup in a very close race," Athletic Director Terrence Boling said.

The top four varsity-level charter schools for 2023-2024 are:

Aristoi Classical Academy Katy (46 points) Leadership Prep School (44 points) Founders Classical Academy of Lewisville (42 points) Somerset Academy Collegiate (42 points)

"Our varsity teams achieved remarkable success in various categories," Boling said. "The varsity flag football team and the large choir claimed the title of state champions, while the varsity girls soccer team attained the position of State Runner-Up. The boys' and girls' volleyball teams achieved the title of regional champions, showcasing the school's diverse athletic talent."

Additionally, the varsity boys' cross-country team, the varsity girls' track and field team, and the chess team displayed outstanding performances by advancing to the state competitions.

"This achievement is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of our students, as well as the guidance and commitment provided by our coaching and teaching staff," Boling said. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the teams that participated in athletics this past year, and we recognize the hard work and support of the players, coaches, teachers, parents, volunteers, and the Athletic Booster Club."