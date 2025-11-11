Katy's Aristoi Classical Academy girls cross country team finishes third at state

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Aristoi Classical Academy's varsity girls cross country team made school history Saturday by placing third at the Texas Charter School League state championship in San Antonio.

The team secured the bronze medal by just two points at Somerset Collegiate Academy, marking the first time an Aristoi cross country team has finished in the top three at state.

The 2025 Aristoi Girls Cross Country team finished 3rd at State, a best in cross country for the school.

Twelve teams advanced to the state competition, with 101 girls competing in the race. Aristoi's seven-member team consisted of three freshmen, two sophomores and two seniors: Leslie Hirst, Annabelle Shirley, Mia Moore, Sarah Lajaunie, Abigail Flores, Taylor Madison and Rachel Lajaunie.

Coach Marisa Madison De La Rosa credited her team's determination during the final stretch of the race.

"The home stretch, the last 300 meters of the race was a long, gradual incline, and we came in with the strategy of knowing that that hill would beat the majority of runners physically and mentally, but that would be our exact place to move," De La Rosa said.

"Their determination alone is what secured them the third place finish today. They made the decision to do something great," De Larosa said.

De La Rosa has coached the team for five years, and three of the state competitors have been with the program since the beginning.

"This third place finish at State represents more than just points for our school. It is a reflection of years of commitment, growth, and culture," said Aristoi Athletic Director Terry Boling. "What Coach De La Rosa and these young women have built is something every Aristoi athlete can look to as the standard for perseverance and heart. This is a defining moment for the Aristoi Athletics Department and Cross Country program. We are incredibly proud of all the runners, coaches, and volunteers whose dedication and sacrifice make this program thrive."

The Aristoi boys cross country team placed 12th at state. Casey Lajaunie coaches the boys team.