Katy's Aristoi Classical Academy captures three regional titles, teams advance to state championships

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy's Aristoi Classical Academy teams captured three regional championships at Houston Christian University this weekend in Houston.

The varsity boys volleyball team defeated Harmony School of Advancement in five sets to claim the regional title. The seventh and eighth grade gold flag football team also won its regional championship, defeating IL Texas Katy. The junior varsity girls volleyball team won its regional title by defeating ILT Westpark in two sets.

ALSO READ: Aristoi Classical Academy girls cross country team finishes 3rd at state making school history

The varsity girls volleyball team fell to Legacy School of Sport Sciences in three sets in the regional finals.

"Congratulations to all of our fall teams on an outstanding season," said Aristoi Athletic Director Terry Boling.

The winning teams will represent Aristoi at State this weekend. The games will be played at either Texas State University or Texas Lutheran University on Friday and Saturday.