Katy ISD Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day 2026

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Dozens of Katy ISD student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent Feb. 18, committing to compete at the collegiate level across a range of sports.
The signees will compete in baseball, basketball, cross country, diving, football, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, track and wrestling at colleges and universities across the nation.
"This is what commitment looks like," Katy ISD Executive Director of Athletics Lance Carter said. "These student-athletes have put in the early mornings, the extra reps and the classroom work. Signing Day is more than a ceremony — it is the reward for years of discipline and the beginning of an exciting new chapter."
The following Katy ISD student-athletes signed letters of intent:
Cinco Ranch High School
- Olivia Bobrowski, swim, U.S. Military Academy West Point
- Davis Roup, football, Trinity University
- Daniel Scarabino, football, Midwestern State University
- Norah Woody, swim, Henderson State University
Jordan High School
- O'feranmi Adelowo, football, Trinity Valley Community College
- Jaxon Allen, football, Tyler Junior College
- Nolan Dusek, baseball, Southwestern University
- Bobby Richardson, baseball, Coastal Bend College
- Harper Rushing, girls soccer, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Khamari Singleton, football, Arkansas Tech
- Patrick Spann, football, Texas A&M Kingsville
- Henry Surcouf, baseball, Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Avery White, swim, McKendree University
Katy High School
- Jakson Franklin, football, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Reid Garrelts, football, Colorado School of Mines
- Caden Key, boys track, University of Arizona
- Isabella Small, girls basketball, Southwestern College
- Ella Smith, softball, University of Oklahoma
- Madison Smith, softball, North Carolina State University
- Lexi Waugh, softball, UT Arlington
Mayde Creek High School
- Julissa Aquino, softball, Austin College
- Christian Bradford, football, Minot State University
Morton Ranch High School
- Lorenzo Bridges, football, East Texas Baptist University
- Simeon Fontenette, football, Hardin-Simmons University
- Douglas Hammond, football, Texas Lutheran University
- Tyler Williams, football, Trinity Valley Community College
- Jaylon Wilson, football, Hardin-Simmons University
Paetow High School
- Brooklyn Hatton, track, Sam Houston State University
- Lyndon Zachary Johnson, football, Lamar University
- Barbara Figuera Salazar, dive, University of the Incarnate Word
- Will Thornton, football, Texas A&M Kingsville
- Valerie Uwa, track, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- Samuel Wright, football, East Central University
Seven Lakes High School
- Marcelo Goldberg, football, East Central University
- Peter Noonan, football, Lafayette College
Taylor High School
- Garrett Barham, football, Wagner College
- Xavier Haynes, football, Blinn College
- Eric Holzer, football, Ottawa University
- Oliver Howie, golf, Collin College
Tompkins High School
- Zayden Bach, swim, California State University Bakersfield
- Maddox Bou, football, Midwestern University
- Gracie Greska, cross country/track, Bryn Mawr College
- Blake Hamilton, football, University of Texas El Paso
- Jacob Horns, baseball, Colorado Christian University
- Luke LaBrose, swim, Lynn University
- Payton Suneja, baseball, Dallas College Richland
- Dominick Vasquez, baseball, Seward County Community College
- Christian Yee, baseball, Hill College