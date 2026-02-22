Katy ISD Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day 2026

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Dozens of Katy ISD student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent Feb. 18, committing to compete at the collegiate level across a range of sports.

The signees will compete in baseball, basketball, cross country, diving, football, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, track and wrestling at colleges and universities across the nation.

"This is what commitment looks like," Katy ISD Executive Director of Athletics Lance Carter said. "These student-athletes have put in the early mornings, the extra reps and the classroom work. Signing Day is more than a ceremony — it is the reward for years of discipline and the beginning of an exciting new chapter."

The following Katy ISD student-athletes signed letters of intent:

Cinco Ranch High School

Olivia Bobrowski, swim, U.S. Military Academy West Point

Davis Roup, football, Trinity University

Daniel Scarabino, football, Midwestern State University

Norah Woody, swim, Henderson State University

Jordan High School

O'feranmi Adelowo, football, Trinity Valley Community College

Jaxon Allen, football, Tyler Junior College

Nolan Dusek, baseball, Southwestern University

Bobby Richardson, baseball, Coastal Bend College

Harper Rushing, girls soccer, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Khamari Singleton, football, Arkansas Tech

Patrick Spann, football, Texas A&M Kingsville

Henry Surcouf, baseball, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Avery White, swim, McKendree University

Katy High School

Jakson Franklin, football, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Reid Garrelts, football, Colorado School of Mines

Caden Key, boys track, University of Arizona

Isabella Small, girls basketball, Southwestern College

Ella Smith, softball, University of Oklahoma

Madison Smith, softball, North Carolina State University

Lexi Waugh, softball, UT Arlington

Mayde Creek High School

Julissa Aquino, softball, Austin College

Christian Bradford, football, Minot State University

Morton Ranch High School

Lorenzo Bridges, football, East Texas Baptist University

Simeon Fontenette, football, Hardin-Simmons University

Douglas Hammond, football, Texas Lutheran University

Tyler Williams, football, Trinity Valley Community College

Jaylon Wilson, football, Hardin-Simmons University

Paetow High School

Brooklyn Hatton, track, Sam Houston State University

Lyndon Zachary Johnson, football, Lamar University

Barbara Figuera Salazar, dive, University of the Incarnate Word

Will Thornton, football, Texas A&M Kingsville

Valerie Uwa, track, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Samuel Wright, football, East Central University

Seven Lakes High School

Marcelo Goldberg, football, East Central University

Peter Noonan, football, Lafayette College

Taylor High School

Garrett Barham, football, Wagner College

Xavier Haynes, football, Blinn College

Eric Holzer, football, Ottawa University

Oliver Howie, golf, Collin College

Tompkins High School