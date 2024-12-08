Katy ISD Student-Athletes Celebrate College Commitments

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — It’s a dream come true for 13 Katy ISD student-athletes, who recently signed their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level. These talented students, supported by family, friends, and teammates, celebrated a moment that marks years of dedication and hard work on and off the field.
Among the inspiring stories was Mayde Creek High School’s Tobi Haastrup, an ESPN Top 300 football recruit, who proudly signed with the University of Oregon in a televised ceremony. The excitement in the room was palpable as Haastrup took the next step in his football career.
“Each of these students is taking a major step not just in their athletic career but also in their futures,” said Lance Carter, Katy ISD’s executive director of athletics. “It’s incredible to see how their dedication and perseverance have paid off. We’re all cheering them on as they continue to chase their dreams.”
Katy ISD Student-Athletes and Their College Commitments:
Aislyn Duhon
School: Jordan High School
Sport: Softball
College/University: Tyler Junior College
Chad Gasper
School: Jordan High School
Sport: Football
College/University: University of Florida
Andrew Marsh
School: Jordan High School
Sport: Football
College/University: University of Michigan
KISD
Katy High School Signing Day, Dec. 2024, Byron Nelson (left) will play football for the University of North Carolina and Patrick McMath (right) will play football for Texas Tech University.
Patrick McMath
School: Katy High School
Sport: Football
College/University: Texas Tech University
Byron Nelson
School: Katy High School
Sport: Football
College/University: University of North Carolina
Tate Dietz
School: Mayde Creek High School
Sport: Football
College/University: Air Force Academy
Tobi Haastrup
School: Mayde Creek High School
Sport: Football
College/University: University of Oregon
KISD
Paetow High School Signing Day Dec. 2024: From Left, Deyjhon Pettaway will play football for Texas A&M University, Carlos Gonzalez Jr. will wrestle for Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa and Carmello Brooks will play football for the University of Houston.
Carmello Brooks
School: Paetow High School
Sport: Football
College/University: University of Houston
Carlos Gonzalez Jr.
School: Paetow High School
Sport: Wrestling
College/University: Grand View University
Deyjhon Pettaway
School: Paetow High School
Sport: Football
College/University: Texas A&M University
Katy ISD
Tompkins High School Signing Day Dec. 2024: From Left: O.D. Tompkins, school namesake celebrated with Addison Pierce who will play Golf for Southwestern University, Carter Gray who will swim for Villanova University and Erben Birkhoff who will play football for Rice University.
Erben Birkhoff
School: Tompkins High School
Sport: Football
College/University: Rice University
Carter Gray
School: Tompkins High School
Sport: Swimming
College/University: Villanova University
Addison Pierce
School: Tompkins High School
Sport: Golf
College/University: Southwestern University