Katy ISD Student-Athletes Celebrate College Commitments

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — It’s a dream come true for 13 Katy ISD student-athletes, who recently signed their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level. These talented students, supported by family, friends, and teammates, celebrated a moment that marks years of dedication and hard work on and off the field.

Among the inspiring stories was Mayde Creek High School’s Tobi Haastrup, an ESPN Top 300 football recruit, who proudly signed with the University of Oregon in a televised ceremony. The excitement in the room was palpable as Haastrup took the next step in his football career.

“Each of these students is taking a major step not just in their athletic career but also in their futures,” said Lance Carter, Katy ISD’s executive director of athletics. “It’s incredible to see how their dedication and perseverance have paid off. We’re all cheering them on as they continue to chase their dreams.”

Katy ISD Student-Athletes and Their College Commitments:

Aislyn Duhon

School: Jordan High School

Sport: Softball

College/University: Tyler Junior College

Chad Gasper

School: Jordan High School

Sport: Football

College/University: University of Florida

Andrew Marsh

School: Jordan High School

Sport: Football

College/University: University of Michigan

× Expand KISD Katy High School Signing Day, Dec. 2024, Byron Nelson (left) will play football for the University of North Carolina and Patrick McMath (right) will play football for Texas Tech University.

Patrick McMath

School: Katy High School

Sport: Football

College/University: Texas Tech University

Byron Nelson

School: Katy High School

Sport: Football

College/University: University of North Carolina

Tate Dietz

School: Mayde Creek High School

Sport: Football

College/University: Air Force Academy

Tobi Haastrup

School: Mayde Creek High School

Sport: Football

College/University: University of Oregon

× Expand KISD Paetow High School Signing Day Dec. 2024: From Left, Deyjhon Pettaway will play football for Texas A&M University, Carlos Gonzalez Jr. will wrestle for Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa and Carmello Brooks will play football for the University of Houston.

Carmello Brooks

School: Paetow High School

Sport: Football

College/University: University of Houston

Carlos Gonzalez Jr.

School: Paetow High School

Sport: Wrestling

College/University: Grand View University

Deyjhon Pettaway

School: Paetow High School

Sport: Football

College/University: Texas A&M University

× Expand Katy ISD Tompkins High School Signing Day Dec. 2024: From Left: O.D. Tompkins, school namesake celebrated with Addison Pierce who will play Golf for Southwestern University, Carter Gray who will swim for Villanova University and Erben Birkhoff who will play football for Rice University.

Erben Birkhoff

School: Tompkins High School

Sport: Football

College/University: Rice University

Carter Gray

School: Tompkins High School

Sport: Swimming

College/University: Villanova University

Addison Pierce

School: Tompkins High School

Sport: Golf

College/University: Southwestern University