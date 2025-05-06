Katy ISD Excellence: 475 Student-Athletes Achieve THSCA Academic All-State Recognition for 2024-2025

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD has 475 senior student-athletes, trainers and managers who have earned prestigious spots on the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Academic All-State list for the 2024-2025 school year.

This distinguished honor recognizes high-achieving students who excel in both academics and athletics, with selection criteria based on exceptional grade point averages, superior class rankings and outstanding college entrance exam scores.

"Our student-athletes are great examples for their peers because of their leadership and their ability to balance their academic pursuits and athletic interests," said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics in Katy ISD. "They have earned this honor because the dedication and hard work they displayed in the classroom are the same values they've shown on the field, on the court and in the pool."

The accomplished honorees represent multiple competitive sports programs across Katy ISD's award-winning high schools, demonstrating the district's ongoing commitment to developing well-rounded student-athletes who achieve success both academically and athletically.

Comprehensive lists of recognized students organized by sport category are available on the district's official website.

Baseball

Basketball – Boys

Basketball – Girls

Cross Country

Football

Golf

Soccer – Boys

Soccer – Girls

Softball

Swim/Dive

Team Tennis

Tennis

Track – Boys

Track – Girls

Volleyball

Wrestling