Katy ISD National Signing Day 2025: 90 Student-Athletes Commit to Colleges Including Vanderbilt, Michigan, Columbia

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Nearly 100 Katy Independent School District student-athletes signed National Letter of Intent commitments Monday during spring signing day 2025, bringing the district's total college and university athletic scholarships for 2024-25 to 202.
The spring 2025 college signing day ceremonies represent all District UIL sports and NCAA collegiate programs across the country. Each Texas high school athlete signing represents years of dedication and perseverance as student-athletes launch their journeys through higher education with athletic scholarships and college recruitment success.
"Our students' success is a team effort, the result of the commitment of the students, their families and coaches, and I would like to recognize all those who helped these students pursue their dreams," said Lance Carter, Katy ISD's executive director of athletics. "Best of luck to all our students as they continue to grow and showcase their talents."
The 90 spring college commitments include top Texas high school athletes from all eight Katy ISD campuses competing in football, basketball, baseball, soccer, track and field, tennis, wrestling, and other varsity sports.
Notable Division I signings include London Bray of Katy High School, who will compete in track and field at Vanderbilt University, and Janey Campbell of Seven Lakes High School, who signed to run track at the University of Michigan. Jason Wang of Tompkins High School earned a swimming scholarship to Columbia University, while Max Austin of Seven Lakes will compete in track and field at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Cinco Ranch High School athletes signing:
- Charlie Adamoli, football, Texas Wesleyan University
- Caden Davis, track and field, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Vince Echavarry, wrestling, Grand View University
- Scott Eckel, football, Dickinson State University
- Prince Jones-Bynum, basketball, North Greenville University
- Noah Matthews, track and field, University of Texas at Arlington
- Guillermo Pekle, baseball, Ottawa University
- Bobby Rodriguez, baseball, Ottawa University
- Alex Hahn Vadstein, cross country and track and field, U.S. Military Academy
Jordan High School athletes signing:
- Fizreen Ahmadfadzir, golf, University of Illinois Springfield
- Jonathan Brooks, baseball, Ranger College
- Eddie Buroz, baseball, Alvin Community College
- Cole Keppler, baseball, Sul Ross State University
- Anne Louis, track and field, Stephen F. Austin State University
- Namrata Makhija, tennis, University of Texas at Dallas
- Avery Milligan, football, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Juan Diego Ortigoza, baseball, East Texas Baptist University
- Emma Osuno, soccer, Schreiner University
- Ved Rajagopalan, tennis, Southwestern University
- Vince Rivas, tennis, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Owen Wendt, baseball, Sul Ross State University
- Sarah Woodard, track and field, Elmhurst University
Katy High School athletes signing:
- London Bray, track and field, Vanderbilt University
- Breanna Murphy, track and field, Sam Houston State University
- Sarah Pantophlet, track and field, Houston Christian University
- Josselyn Rodriguez, soccer, Austin College
- Chaila Ruiz, soccer, Nelson University
- Steven Vela, soccer, University of Northwestern-St. Paul
- Jayden Wylie, cross country, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Mayde Creek High School athletes signing:
- Bailee Adb-Al-Khaliq, volleyball, Bethany College
- Anthony Aileru, track and field, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
- Dwight Bennett, cross country and track and field, Wiley College
- Aravel Burgos, softball, San Jacinto College
- Torrian Collier, football, University of Dubuque
- Raquel Cortez, volleyball, Labette Community College
- Emma Dutcher, wrestling, Texas Woman's University
- Derick Garcia, football, Waldorf University
- Isaiah Goff, wrestling, Presbyterian College
- Anthony Gray, track and field, Coffeyville Community College
- Shawn Hammond, football, Clarke University
- Daisjah Hutto-Clark, track and field, North American University
- Arthur Jenkins, track and field, Abilene Christian University
- David Matthew, football, University of Dubuque
- Eric Nelson, track and field, Jacksonville State University
- Daylin Robinson, football, Westgate Christian University
- Daniel Solorio, soccer, Sul Ross State University
- Brooklyn Weiss, soccer, Muskingum University
- Trey Williams, football, Westgate Christian University
Morton Ranch High School athletes signing:
- Tylan Govan, track and field, Jacksonville College
- Zane Heiliger, baseball, Southwestern University
- Antonio Melendez, cross country, University of St. Thomas
- Willis Thibeaux, track and field, Our Lady of the Lake University
- Kamryn Washington, cheerleading, Alabama A&M University
Paetow High School athletes signing:
- Damarion Alfred, track and field, Our Lady of the Lake University
- Elijah Emerson, cross country and track and field, University of St. Thomas
- Musa Fakolee, football, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Kobi Fears, football, Schreiner University
- Diego Garcia, baseball, New Hampshire Institute of Art
- Denim Hatton, football, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Vamaur Johnson, football, Langston University
- Daqualyn Lott, football, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Jeremy McCullough, football, Sul Ross State University
- Emanuel Montalvo, baseball, Ottawa University
- Shayla Poleon, soccer, Southwestern Adventist University
Seven Lakes High School athletes signing:
- Max Austin, track and field, U.S. Air Force Academy
- Janey Campbell, track and field, University of Michigan
- Ayden Clarke, basketball, St. Mary's University
- Dominik Davis, track and field, Colorado School of Mines
- Madison Holland, soccer, Southwestern University
- Noah Peterson, soccer, Southwestern University
- Keegan Pollard, cross country and track and field, Campbell University
- Paxton Ritchey, cross country and track and field, University of St. Thomas
- Kane Rosario, wrestling, Wartburg College
- Tyler Sims, baseball, Alvin Community College
- Matthew Sztraky, football, Austin College
Taylor High School athletes signing:
- Naim Arellano, soccer, Concordia University Texas
- Christian Irwin, baseball, The Master's University
- Santiago Salazar, swimming, Brandeis University
- Tylah Spriggins, volleyball, Wharton County Junior College
- Easton Wolf, baseball, Galveston College
Tompkins High School athletes signing:
- Etoro Bassey, track and field, Texas A&M University
- Brooke Berryman, cross country, Blinn College
- Christin Cowart, volleyball, Texas A&M University-Kingsville
- Caelyn Dumas, volleyball, Marist College
- KJ Madison, football, Trinity Valley Community College
- Danielle Oji, volleyball, Macalester College
- Darby Perry, soccer, LeTourneau University
- Diego Reyes, cross country, New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Ananya Sriniketh, tennis, Claremont McKenna College
- Jason Wang, swimming, Columbia University
Katy ISD has established itself as one of Texas' premier high school athletic programs and top college recruiting districts, consistently producing Division I athletes, NCAA scholarship recipients, and professional athletes across multiple sports. The Houston-area school district's strong athletic programs and college preparation have made it a destination for families seeking competitive youth sports and academic excellence.