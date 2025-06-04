Katy ISD National Signing Day 2025: 90 Student-Athletes Commit to Colleges Including Vanderbilt, Michigan, Columbia

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Nearly 100 Katy Independent School District student-athletes signed National Letter of Intent commitments Monday during spring signing day 2025, bringing the district's total college and university athletic scholarships for 2024-25 to 202.

The spring 2025 college signing day ceremonies represent all District UIL sports and NCAA collegiate programs across the country. Each Texas high school athlete signing represents years of dedication and perseverance as student-athletes launch their journeys through higher education with athletic scholarships and college recruitment success.

"Our students' success is a team effort, the result of the commitment of the students, their families and coaches, and I would like to recognize all those who helped these students pursue their dreams," said Lance Carter, Katy ISD's executive director of athletics. "Best of luck to all our students as they continue to grow and showcase their talents."

The 90 spring college commitments include top Texas high school athletes from all eight Katy ISD campuses competing in football, basketball, baseball, soccer, track and field, tennis, wrestling, and other varsity sports.

Notable Division I signings include London Bray of Katy High School, who will compete in track and field at Vanderbilt University, and Janey Campbell of Seven Lakes High School, who signed to run track at the University of Michigan. Jason Wang of Tompkins High School earned a swimming scholarship to Columbia University, while Max Austin of Seven Lakes will compete in track and field at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Cinco Ranch High School athletes signing:

Charlie Adamoli, football, Texas Wesleyan University

Caden Davis, track and field, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Vince Echavarry, wrestling, Grand View University

Scott Eckel, football, Dickinson State University

Prince Jones-Bynum, basketball, North Greenville University

Noah Matthews, track and field, University of Texas at Arlington

Guillermo Pekle, baseball, Ottawa University

Bobby Rodriguez, baseball, Ottawa University

Alex Hahn Vadstein, cross country and track and field, U.S. Military Academy

Jordan High School athletes signing:

Fizreen Ahmadfadzir, golf, University of Illinois Springfield

Jonathan Brooks, baseball, Ranger College

Eddie Buroz, baseball, Alvin Community College

Cole Keppler, baseball, Sul Ross State University

Anne Louis, track and field, Stephen F. Austin State University

Namrata Makhija, tennis, University of Texas at Dallas

Avery Milligan, football, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Juan Diego Ortigoza, baseball, East Texas Baptist University

Emma Osuno, soccer, Schreiner University

Ved Rajagopalan, tennis, Southwestern University

Vince Rivas, tennis, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Owen Wendt, baseball, Sul Ross State University

Sarah Woodard, track and field, Elmhurst University

Katy High School athletes signing:

London Bray, track and field, Vanderbilt University

Breanna Murphy, track and field, Sam Houston State University

Sarah Pantophlet, track and field, Houston Christian University

Josselyn Rodriguez, soccer, Austin College

Chaila Ruiz, soccer, Nelson University

Steven Vela, soccer, University of Northwestern-St. Paul

Jayden Wylie, cross country, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mayde Creek High School athletes signing:

Bailee Adb-Al-Khaliq, volleyball, Bethany College

Anthony Aileru, track and field, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

Dwight Bennett, cross country and track and field, Wiley College

Aravel Burgos, softball, San Jacinto College

Torrian Collier, football, University of Dubuque

Raquel Cortez, volleyball, Labette Community College

Emma Dutcher, wrestling, Texas Woman's University

Derick Garcia, football, Waldorf University

Isaiah Goff, wrestling, Presbyterian College

Anthony Gray, track and field, Coffeyville Community College

Shawn Hammond, football, Clarke University

Daisjah Hutto-Clark, track and field, North American University

Arthur Jenkins, track and field, Abilene Christian University

David Matthew, football, University of Dubuque

Eric Nelson, track and field, Jacksonville State University

Daylin Robinson, football, Westgate Christian University

Daniel Solorio, soccer, Sul Ross State University

Brooklyn Weiss, soccer, Muskingum University

Trey Williams, football, Westgate Christian University

Morton Ranch High School athletes signing:

Tylan Govan, track and field, Jacksonville College

Zane Heiliger, baseball, Southwestern University

Antonio Melendez, cross country, University of St. Thomas

Willis Thibeaux, track and field, Our Lady of the Lake University

Kamryn Washington, cheerleading, Alabama A&M University

Paetow High School athletes signing:

Damarion Alfred, track and field, Our Lady of the Lake University

Elijah Emerson, cross country and track and field, University of St. Thomas

Musa Fakolee, football, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Kobi Fears, football, Schreiner University

Diego Garcia, baseball, New Hampshire Institute of Art

Denim Hatton, football, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Vamaur Johnson, football, Langston University

Daqualyn Lott, football, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Jeremy McCullough, football, Sul Ross State University

Emanuel Montalvo, baseball, Ottawa University

Shayla Poleon, soccer, Southwestern Adventist University

Seven Lakes High School athletes signing:

Max Austin, track and field, U.S. Air Force Academy

Janey Campbell, track and field, University of Michigan

Ayden Clarke, basketball, St. Mary's University

Dominik Davis, track and field, Colorado School of Mines

Madison Holland, soccer, Southwestern University

Noah Peterson, soccer, Southwestern University

Keegan Pollard, cross country and track and field, Campbell University

Paxton Ritchey, cross country and track and field, University of St. Thomas

Kane Rosario, wrestling, Wartburg College

Tyler Sims, baseball, Alvin Community College

Matthew Sztraky, football, Austin College

Taylor High School athletes signing:

Naim Arellano, soccer, Concordia University Texas

Christian Irwin, baseball, The Master's University

Santiago Salazar, swimming, Brandeis University

Tylah Spriggins, volleyball, Wharton County Junior College

Easton Wolf, baseball, Galveston College

Tompkins High School athletes signing:

Etoro Bassey, track and field, Texas A&M University

Brooke Berryman, cross country, Blinn College

Christin Cowart, volleyball, Texas A&M University-Kingsville

Caelyn Dumas, volleyball, Marist College

KJ Madison, football, Trinity Valley Community College

Danielle Oji, volleyball, Macalester College

Darby Perry, soccer, LeTourneau University

Diego Reyes, cross country, New Jersey Institute of Technology

Ananya Sriniketh, tennis, Claremont McKenna College

Jason Wang, swimming, Columbia University

Katy ISD has established itself as one of Texas' premier high school athletic programs and top college recruiting districts, consistently producing Division I athletes, NCAA scholarship recipients, and professional athletes across multiple sports. The Houston-area school district's strong athletic programs and college preparation have made it a destination for families seeking competitive youth sports and academic excellence.