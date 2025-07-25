Katy ISD Names 2024-25 Athletes of the Year

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy ISD Athletics has named three standout student-athletes as its 2024-25 Athletes of the Year, recognizing their excellence in competition and academics.

Adam Carter of Katy High School earned male athlete of the year honors, while Ananya Sriniketh of Tompkins High School and Janey Campbell of Seven Lakes High School shared female athlete of the year recognition.

"Congratulations to our three Katy ISD Athletes of the Year! Their talent, leadership and dedication have set the standard for excellence in athletics and academics," said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics for Katy ISD. "We celebrate their incredible accomplishments and the positive impact they've made on their teams, campuses and in Katy ISD."

Male Athlete of the Year

Adam Carter — Katy High School, football and track and field

Carter competed in football and track and field for four years at Katy High School, reaching the University Interscholastic League state meet in track the past two seasons while serving as a three-year starter for the Tigers football team.

The senior medaled three times at the state track meet, winning one gold and two silver medals. He holds school records in shot put and discus at Katy High School, plus the District 19-6A and 6A Region 3 shot put records. Carter also set the school record for longest punt at 78 yards.

As a senior, Carter was named district MVP in football and earned All-Greater Houston area team honors. In track, he won district titles in shot put and discus, claimed area champion honors in shot put, captured regional championships in both events and won the state title in shot put. The Texas High School Coaches Association named him MVP of its Super Elite Track and Field Team.

Carter will compete at Texas State University.

Female Athletes of the Year

Ananya Sriniketh — Tompkins High School, tennis

Sriniketh lettered in varsity tennis for four consecutive years and won four district championships in singles.

She reached the state finals as a sophomore, earning a silver medal, then captured the state singles championship as a senior after a seven-hour match. The Texas High School Coaches Association named her to its Super Elite Team for Team Tennis.

Sriniketh earned Academic All-District and All-State recognition during her high school career.

She will compete at Claremont McKenna College.

Janey Campbell — Seven Lakes High School, swimming and track and field

Campbell lettered three years in swimming and competed at the UIL State Track and Field Meet all four years of high school.

She won three district titles in discus and one in shot put during her career. Campbell captured the 2025 Texas Relays Shot Put Championship and qualified for state track meets each year, placing in the top five annually before winning the shot put as a senior. The Texas High School Coaches Association named her to its Super Elite team for track and field.

Campbell will compete at the University of Michigan.